Binance 17th Burn Sees ~ $ 640 million in cryptocurrency taken out of circulation

Binance has successfully carried out another quarterly scheduled burn. This marks the 17th routine burn that the cryptocurrency exchange has carried out since it launched its native token in 2017. Binance has not missed a single scheduled burn since that time and will continue to perform these burns every quarter.

Binance burns 20% of its quarterly profit, suggesting how much the crypto exchange has brought in in that quarter. The latest burn suggests that the company may have made more than $ 4 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Burning millions of BNB

The cryptocurrency exchange announced in a blog post on Monday that it had burned 1,335,888 BNB in ​​its 17th burn. This resulted in approximately $ 640 million in burned coins, based on the price of BNB at the time of the burning. In addition to this, Binance had also burned 17,839 BNB in ​​its Pioneer Burn Program. This program was created to help its users who had lost their assets in unusual circumstances.

In its burn history, the crypto exchange has burned millions of BNB tokens. The record for the most BNB tokens burned in a single time was the twelfth burned. This saw 3,477,388 BNB burned. While the lowest number of tokens burned was during the eighth burn, where only 808,888 BNB tokens were burned.

In total, Binance had burned more than 31 million BNB tokens throughout the history of its scheduled burns. And the crypto exchange will continue to burn BNB tokens on a quarterly basis until 50% of the total supply is withdrawn from circulation.

Binance sticks to the original plan

Binance has kept its promise to burn a percentage of BNB until the total circulating supply is cut in half. This would mean that the crypto exchange would have to burn approximately 100 million BNB to achieve this goal. So far, with around 31.6 million tokens already burned, the cryptocurrency giant isn’t even halfway to its goal.

The Binance team owns about 40% of the total BNB supply, which goes towards scheduled quarterly burns. The crypto exchange said that the team would not sell any tokens from this stash and has maintained that they have never sold a single BNB.

BNB is trading below $ 490 | Source: BNBUSD on TradingView.com

After the burn took place, the price of BNB saw a spike in price. BNB traded towards $ 500 in the early hours of Tuesday, peaking at $ 497. Since then, it has been trending down again, but has only lost about $ 10 of its price value in the downtrend. . The asset’s price is at $ 488 at the time of writing and is up 4.34% in the last 24 hours. Its current market capitalization is $ 81 billion and BNB has regained its position as the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

