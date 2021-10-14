‘Big Short’ star Michael Burry asks for help with Crypto shortening

Michael Burry. Source: Video Screenshot / CNBC

Michael Burry, the eccentric hedge fund manager on which the 2015 blockbuster ‘The Big Short’ was based, is coming under fire from the crypto community on Twitter today after asking how to short cryptocurrency.

“Okay, I haven’t done this before, how does a cryptocurrency get shortened?” Burry began writing in a tweet on Wednesday night US time, having shared his rather negative feelings towards cryptocurrencies on several other tweets before.

“Do you have to get a loan? Is there a short discount? Can you squeeze in and claim the position? In such volatile situations, I tend to think it’s best not to go short, but I’m thinking out loud here, ”the former hedge fund manager continued writing in the tweet.

Burry’s tweet, which was later deleted, was quickly picked up by members of the crypto community, who questioned how one of the world’s most famous short sellers has no idea how to short crypto.

Among them was popular cryptocurrency trader Cobie, who noted that Burry has gone from “manually investigating hundreds of thousands of loans within CDOs [obligación de deuda garantizada] to fight to use Google for ‘how to open a bitcoin short’ “.

Also noting the apparent incompetence on the part of the famous investor, was Bitfinex CTO, Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino, who asked Burry to “stop screwing my movies”:

Meanwhile, Zhu Su, CEO of the crypto investment fund Three Arrows Capital , said that Michael Burry, in his opinion, would be “long maximum bitcoin” if he were 22 years old today. “Age changes a man, and if he’s not careful, he embarrasses him,” the crypto investor added.

Burry’s cryptocurrency shorting question came after the legendary money manager and short seller on Wednesday mentioned activity on some crypto-related Twitter accounts, saying, “Crypto bots and pumpers / memes they respond to large accounts in bulk for promotion, ”while adding:

“Deleting tweets takes you back. Being Private allows tools to discourage you. But it is impressive, this religion of real and false people. The speculation probably beats anything in history. “

Despite Burry suggesting that you may not know how the cryptocurrency market works, most members of the crypto community know that there are several ways to shorten a cryptocurrency, such as these 7 Ways to Shorten Cryptocurrencies.

One of the most popular ways is to simply go short on one of the many crypto spot exchanges that offer margin trading, or sell futures contracts on a crypto derivatives exchange or on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which tend to be more popular with institutional traders.

Other reactions:

