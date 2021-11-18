Biden, Trudeau and López Obrador meet for the first time in the White House

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 22:27 GMT

The agenda of the IX North American Leaders Summit focuses on trilateral cooperation to address the covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

US President Joe Biden received his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House on Thursday in the framework of the IX Summit of American Leaders North (NALS).

In the first face-to-face meeting between Biden, Trudeau and López Obrador, the heads of government discussed trilateral cooperation to face the covid-19 pandemic and the need to promote the economic recovery of North America, two of the axes that marked the agenda of the first summit since 2016.

“Our American vision for the future is based on our shared strengths, as well as three vibrant democracies with dynamic populations in the economy that want to work together,” Biden said at the opening of the summit.

During his speech, López Obrador stressed that it was a “wise decision, for the good of our peoples and nations,” the entry into force of the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

In detail, López Obrador expressed that it is necessary to strengthen economic integration in the region. “Why can’t we produce what we consume in North America?“asked the president at the meeting held in the East Room of the White House.

Thus, López Obrador spoke about the participation of North America in the world economy and gave as an example that China surpassed Canada, the United States and Mexico in the global market.

“Let’s not forget that while Canada, the US and Mexico represent 13% of the world market, China dominates 14.4%,” said the president.

“If the trend of the last decade continues, in 2051 China would dominate 42% of the world market and we, the United States, Mexico and Canada, would keep 12%,” added López Obrador on what to his judgment would be “an unacceptable disproportion in the economic field.”

Prior to the meeting, Biden met privately with Trudeau, and later with López Obrador.

For his part, López Obrador received the Canadian Prime Minister on Thursday morning at the Mexican Cultural Institute (ICM) in Washington. The heads of Government of Mexico and Canada promised to “seek reconciliation with indigenous peoples“and to include indigenous communities at the center of public policies, to combat inequality through the” fair redistribution of wealth, “and to promote the region’s competitiveness.

📸The president @ lopezobrador_🇲🇽 and the prime minister @ JustinTrudeau🇨🇦 agreed to advance on issues of the bilateral relationship. They stressed that prosperity must be the result of actions that guarantee equality, security and development for both peoples and the region. pic.twitter.com/042xnA8yvx – Foreign Relations (@SRE_mx) November 18, 2021

At the end of the dialogue, López Obrador went to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) of the White House complex to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the conversation, López Obrador spoke about economic integration in North America as a bridge to “order the migratory flow”, to create jobs and to produce the goods and services “that we consume.” “The integration of North America is an option and, as ideal, the integration of the American continent to be the strongest region, economically, in the world,” said the president.

Although migration is not part of the official summit agenda, López Obrador expressed his approval for the reform initiative in this matter promoted by the Biden Administration.

We were very happy to meet again with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, this time in Washington. We strive for the good relationship between nations. We are moving towards strengthening economic integration and addressing the causes of migration. pic.twitter.com/QEQdBTua6v – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 18, 2021

On the same day that the IX North American Leaders Summit began, a caravan made up of some 3,000 migrants left the Chiapas city of Tapachula bound for the main headquarters of the National Migration Institute (INM), located in Ciudad de Mexico.

The caravan of migrants – from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Haiti and Venezuela – would seek to pressure the INM to give them cards to transit through Mexican territory, according to local media reports.

On the eve, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she did not expect Biden and López Obrador to reach an agreement on the reinstatement of the program known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), whereby, The US sent nearly 70,000 asylum seekers to Mexico so that they would wait there for the result of their resolutions.

