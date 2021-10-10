Biden reportedly working on an executive order on crypto | Invezz

Based on a recent report citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, it appears that US President Joe Biden could be working on a way to regulate digital currencies. Sources claim that Biden is considering an executive order that would bring clarity to the cryptocurrency landscape, but would also exert better control over the cryptocurrency-related industry and activities.

Many of the experts don’t find this surprising, simply because they expected a similar move given some of the previous pronouncements by members of Biden’s cabinet.

Of course, things are not as simple as that, and the executive order would force a large number of government agencies to issue recommendations for cryptocurrencies, based on their own areas of expertise. That would mean that the president has to include at least six or seven different agencies, such as the Department of Commerce, the Department of the Treasury, the CFTC, the IRS, the National Security Council, the National Science Foundation, and the FTSE, to name. Some. .

The agencies would have to provide recommendations to the White House on how they would approach the matter and regulate various aspects of crypto. Only after that could the Biden administration begin to combine different approaches and create the last one, combining different ideas from different recommendations.

The White House is silent about it

For now, the White House did not confirm or deny that anything is happening that involves a movement to regulate cryptocurrencies, so the rumor remains just speculation, adding more fuel to one of the most divisive issues in the blockchain sector. .

Many continue to claim that the crypto industry must be regulated in order to progress, while others wish otherwise, claiming that regulations are not necessary and wishing the crypto industry would stay in peace.

And, as always, there are those who welcome the government’s alleged move, as well as those who condemn it and liken it to some previous bad decisions, such as the 1933 gold seizure executive order.

