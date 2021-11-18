Berthasaura leopoldinae, the new species of toothless dinosaur discovered in Brazil (and this is the reason for its name)

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 21:36 GMT

It is the most complete fossil from the Cretaceous period found to date in the Latin American giant.

A new species of toothless dinosaur from the Cretaceous period has been discovered in Brazil. It has been baptized as Berthasaura Leopoldinae and is considered the most complete fossil from this period found to date in this country.

The National Museum of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) announced the discovery, as well as the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

In an article, the museum specifies that it is a species of theropod, which lived about 70 or 80 million years ago, one meter long, about 80 centimeters high, weighing between 8 and 10 kilos and a pointed beak.

What most attracted the attention of the experts, and that opens “a range of questions”, is that he had no teeth. According to experts, other theropods with these characteristics have been found, but only in adulthood.

“This aspect of the teeth calls into question the type of diet of the animal. This does not mean that, since he had no teeth, he could not eat meat, as do many birds, such as the hawk and the vulture. Most likely, it was an omnivorous animal, since the environment was inhospitable and it needed to take advantage of what it had available “, explains Geovane Alves de Souza, one of the main authors of the text.

“Pterosaur Cemetery”

The species was found between 2011 and 2014 in an area known as the “Pterosaur Cemetery”, in the state of Paraná, in the south of the country. “This new discovery of a dinosaur, the second in the region, shows the importance of that place“explained geologist Luiz Weinschütz.

For his part, the director of the National Museum, Alexandre Kellner, assured that its level of conservation impressed paleontologists.

“We have remains of the skull and jaw, the spine, the pectoral and pelvic girdle, and the fore and hind limbs, making ‘Bertha’ one of the most complete dinosaurs ever found from the Brazilian Cretaceous period,” Kellner said.

The dinosaur has been christened Berthasaura Leopoldinae in honor of Bertha Lutz, Brazilian researcher and linked to the National Museum, Empress Maria Leopoldina, wife of Emperor Pedro I of Brazil, and the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school.

