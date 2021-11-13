Belarus sets up tents for refugees near the Polish border and provides food and medical aid to women and children

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 12:57 GMT

An electric generator has also been transferred to the refugee camp, by order of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In the refugee camp located on the Belarusian border with Poland, they have begun to pitch tents so that women and children have somewhere to warm up and eat, reports Belta, whose correspondent has witnessed recent preparations, including the distribution of food and humanitarian aid.

Here, near the village of Bruzgui, which now also has an electric generator, currently working with representatives of different government institutions and NGOs, as well as volunteers.

The aid has been delivered to the migrants by order of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who described the situation as a catastrophe” and urged to help the most vulnerable, drawing particular attention to the large number of women entering their last months of pregnancy.

During a meeting of the Council of Ministers held this Thursday, Lukashenko also ordered carry firewood to the camp, where temperatures are around 5 degrees these days. He also assured that the authorities will attend to pregnant women and provide them with medical assistance in hospitals when the time of delivery arrives.

This Thursday, in the camp located in Belarusian territory there were 1,790 people. “They don’t want to leave there. We suggested that they leave there, “said Lukashenko, who was especially concerned about the arrival of cold in the approach of winter. “They do not know what it is to spend a winter in the forests of Belarus”, he claimed.

The border crisis was triggered by the flow of undocumented immigrants from the Middle East seeking to enter Polish territory through Belarus. Poland and other countries accuse the Belarusian president of fomenting the crisis.

“This does not correspond to the ideas of humanism “

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on the humanitarian aspect of the crisis this Saturday, especially the suffering of children on the border: “Frankly, I am sorry to see the children there. Look, the night temperature is below zero. “

The president also said that the border guard behavior Poles do not fit the ideas of humanism declared by Western politicians.

“When the Polish border guards they beat these migrants, they shoot over their heads with firearms, they put sirens and light cannons towards their camp, where they are children and women in your last months of pregnancy, this does not correspond to the ideas of humanism on which, supposedly, the policy of our western neighbors is based, “Putin said.