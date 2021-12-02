Beijing summons Japan’s ambassador after Shinzo Abe’s comments on Taiwan “openly questioning Chinese sovereignty”

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 02:58 GMT

Previously, the former Japanese prime minister declared that neither his country nor the US could sit idly by if the Asian giant attacked Taiwan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China summoned this wednesday night to the Japanese ambassador in Beijing for an “emergency meeting” after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe claimed that neither his country nor the US could sit idly by if China attacked Taiwan.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Asian giant, Hua Chunying, described Abe’s statements as “erroneous” and a violation of the basic norms of relations between Beijing and Tokyo in the meeting with Ambassador Shui Hideo, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. China quoted by ..

The senior official noted that Abe’s comments “openly challenged China’s sovereignty and they brazenly supported the independence forces in Taiwan. “” China strongly opposes this, “the ministry stressed, adding that Hua had made” severe representations “to Japan.

“An emergency in Taiwan is an emergency for the Japan-US alliance. “

Earlier this Wednesday, Abe stressed in an intervention during a forum organized by the Taiwan National Policy Research Institute that an armed invasion of the island by China would pose a serious danger to Japan.

“An emergency in Taiwan is a Japanese emergency and therefore an emergency for the Japan-United States alliance. The people of Beijing, and President Xi Jinping in particular, should never be misunderstood in acknowledging this, “he said.

As for Sino-Japanese relations going forward, the former Japanese prime minister noted that his country must advance its ties with China and, at the same time, firmly tell its gigantic neighbor what to say. “Japan, Taiwan and all people who believe in democracy must continue to urge President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Chinese Communist Party to don’t take the wrong way“, he pointed.

He added that Japan and Taiwan must work together to protect freedom and democracy. “A stronger Taiwan, a prosperous Taiwan, and a Taiwan that guarantees freedom and human rights are also Japan interests. Of course, this also interests everyone, “he concluded.