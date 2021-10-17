Bank of England will endeavor to buy BTC before it reaches $ 1 million, says Bitcoin Maximalist

Bitcoin expert Max Keizer has said that the Bank of England (BoE) will rush to buy Bitcoin before the digital asset trades at $ 1 million.

His comments come after Bank of England Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Jon Cunliffe warned that cryptocurrencies could trigger a global financial crisis unless strict regulations are introduced. Although regulators in many countries have begun to implement policies to manage the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies, Cunliffe said this must be urgently pursued.

Bank of England warns against cryptocurrencies

The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England has called for strict regulations on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. According to The Guardian, Cunliffe has played a central role in tracking cryptocurrencies in recent years as an advisor to the G20’s financial stability board and to the general advisory body to central banks, the Geneva-based Bank for International Settlements.

In a speech on Wednesday, October 13, Cunliffe compared the growth rate of the cryptocurrency market, from $ 16 billion five years ago to $ 2.3 trillion today, to the subprime mortgage market of $ 1, 2 trillion before the financial crash of 2008. He said there was a possibility that financial markets would be rocked in a few years by an event of similar magnitude.

“When something in the financial system is growing very fast and growing in a largely unregulated space, financial stability authorities have to sit down and take notice,” he said.

He also talked about most crypto assets that have no intrinsic value and might be worthless overnight. He emphatically stated how the world of cryptocurrencies is beginning to connect with the traditional financial system even though the space is still largely unregulated.

The head of banking added that there were “The risks to financial stability are currently relatively limited, but could grow very quickly if, as I hope, this area continues to develop and expand at a pace. The magnitude of these risks will largely depend on the nature and speed of response of the regulatory and supervisory authorities ”.

His comments are similar to those of the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey. In May, Bailey called cryptocurrencies dangerous and warned that investors should be prepared to lose all their money due to the lack of intrinsic value of digital assets.

Bitcoin Expert Answer

Bitcoin expert Max Keizer responded to the Bank of England Deputy Governor’s recent warning about cryptocurrencies in a statement sent to Express.co.uk.

He said: “Bitcoin is designed to trigger a collapse of the current fiat money banking system. This is a mathematically guaranteed result. ”

BTC is trading at over $ 60.8K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Keizer hints that the BoE is grieving because Bitcoin killed central banks. “Bitcoin killed the central banks. The Bank of England is in the second stage of the five stages of grief, the anger phase. “

Furthermore, it states that the Bank of England will eventually consider adopting Bitcoin.

“The trading phase will be your central bank’s digital currency stage and when that fails, depression will come when the price goes above £ 363,000 ($ 500,000) and then acceptance with the Bank of England struggling to buy Bitcoin before that exceeds £ 727,000 ($ 1 million) per coin, ”Keizer says.

