in News

Baby Floki Up Gets Ready For A PancakeSwap List In Q4 2021

The capital

Baby Floki Up (BFU), an exciting new crypto project, is preparing for launch in Q4 2021. BFU is a dogecoin-based crypto token project of the stable $ FLOKI. The project is finalizing plans for inclusion on PancakeSwap. But before that, he will pre-sell Pinksale’s finances.

BFU’s mission is twofold. To begin with, your goal is to be the money generator that creates wealth for humanity. And secondly, to bring value to holders by applying a long-term development strategy. For these purposes, you will use rewards and rewards.

Baby Floki Up Features

Buy-back mechanism

Reward system

Marketing development

Sustainable business structure

BFU Tokenomy

The project is committed to building communities in a sustainable way. Therefore, you have carefully organized all your token metrics. Assign BFU as follows: Presale – 50% (500,000,000,000,000 BFU), Pinksale Fee – 20% (20,000,000,000,000 BFU), Airdrop and Reward -3.5% (35,000,000,000,000 BFU), Additional Liquidity – 37.5% (375,000,000,000,000), Marketing – 5 % (50,000,000,000,000), Team – 2% (20,000,000,000,000)

Presale BFU

Successful contestants have the opportunity to join the pre-sale whitelist round. Pre-sale will take place on Pinksale.finance on a date to be confirmed by BFU.

The pre-sale will take half of the project’s total supply of one trillion tokens. It also has a maximum limit of 400 BNB which limits it to a maximum of 1.5 BNB. During the pre-sale and listing rounds, 1BNB will be exchanged for $ 1,250,000,000,000 BFU. And BFU is aiming to raise $ 188,000 from the presale.

About BFU and its partners

To achieve its goals, the project is partnering with other big-name players in the crypto industry. For starters, it runs on the BSC blockchain. Once again, it will keep its presale on Pinksale and the listing on PancakeSwap. Solidproof has provided you with contract auditing services. Other partners are Coinhunt, CoinMarketCap, and CoinGecko.

You can learn more about BFU on their social media sites: Telegram, Twitter, Reddit, and Discord.