AXS could reach $ 200 | .

The price of Axie Infinity (AXS / USD) rose sharply on Thursday as demand for the tokens continued to rally. The AXS coin price increased more than 16% and is currently trading at $ 140. This price is slightly below its all-time high of $ 153.

Redefining the game

Axie Infinity is one of the fastest growing blockchain projects in the world. In recent months, the AXS token has gone from “nowhere” to become the 23rd largest cryptocurrency in the world. It has a market capitalization of over $ 8 billion and is currently larger than other popular currencies such as Filecoin, Tron, Tezos, and VeChain.

Axie Infinity is a blockchain gaming platform with millions of users every day. Players play and are rewarded with the AXS token, which they can redeem or wager on. In fact, about 25% of all AXS in circulation have been staked.

In addition to games, the platform has become a leading player in the non-fungible token (NFT) industry. In fact, its volume has surpassed that of other popular platforms such as Art Blocks, CryptoPunks, and CryptoToadz. In a recent report, DappRadar said:

“Currently, Axie Infinity’s historical trading volume is $ 2.18 billion. To put it in perspective, the closest collection is CryptoPunks, with $ 800 million less. “

Therefore, the price of Axie Infinity is increasing as investors continue to bet on the growth of the platform. In a recent note, Arianna Simoson, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, who invested in the platform, said:

“In a way, Axie created this model, but I think it will be applied very widely … If I can play a game, have fun in an equivalent amount and also make money, obviously I prefer to do it, right?”

Axie Infinity price prediction

The daily chart shows that the AXS price has been in a tight range recently. It has been forming what looks like a bullish flag pattern. In price action analysis, a bullish flag pattern is usually a bullish signal. It has also moved above the short and long-term moving averages, while the MACD has moved above the neutral level.

Therefore, the Axie Infinity price will likely maintain the bullish momentum as its hype continues. Initially, the price is likely to jump to resistance at $ 150 and then it will target the next key level of $ 200.

