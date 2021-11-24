Australia will have access to confidential information on US and UK naval nuclear propulsion

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 11:57 GMT

The oceanic country explained that its partners from the AUKUS military strategic alliance will also provide them with training to learn how to safely build and operate submarines of this type.

Australia has signed an agreement under which it will become the only country to have access to confidential and classified information on naval nuclear propulsion from the US and the United Kingdom, under the AUKUS military strategic alliance, according to a published statement. this Monday by the Ministry of Defense of the oceanic country.

“This agreement will help Australia complete 18 months of intensive and comprehensive review of the requirements underpinning the submarine delivery nuclear powered […] which will be used by the Royal Australian Navy, “Defense Minister Peter Dutton explains in the text.

In this sense, the Australian side assures that with access to the information provided by this agreement, added to the decades of experience in this field by its partners, its country will also be able to be a “responsible and reliable administrator of this technology.”

“Fundamental Agreement”

In addition, the agreement will provide a mechanism for Australian staff to access “priceless” training and education from the US and UK, which Dutton considers necessary to learn how to safely build, operate and support. and effective nuclear powered submarines.

“It is important to highlight that the agreement is compatible with Australia’s international obligations, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” the minister clarifies. “No nuclear equipment can be transferred under this agreement,” he adds, detailing that the submarines will be equipped with conventional weapons.

Finally, Dutton thanks Washington and London for their intention to sign this “fundamental agreement” that ensures the continued progress of Canberra’s nuclear-powered submarine ambitions and the collective efforts of the three nations to “ensure that the Indo-Pacific is stable, secure and prosperous, and free from coercion. “

China concern

The text explains that the aforementioned agreement was presented on Monday in the Australian Parliament for examination by the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties. In addition, it indicates that it is also subject to the internal processes of the US and the United Kingdom.

Last week China’s acting ambassador to Canberra, Wang Xining, said that “the attempt to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine [por parte de Australia] it certainly has an impact on the current nuclear non-proliferation system. “He also added that could pose a threat for the oceanic country itself. Dutton called the Chinese diplomat’s remarks “provocative”, “comical” and “silly.”

With its accession to the AUKUS alliance, also formed by the United Kingdom and the United States, Australia unleashed an international scandal in mid-September, since, to join the agreement, it canceled a contract valued at 66,000 million dollars that it had with a constructor French naval. In response, Paris accused Canberra of “treason.”

