Australia overtakes Indonesia and Hong Kong in crypto ownership | .

A recent Finder survey has shown that Australia has the third highest rate of crypto adoption compared to other countries. The level of crypto ownership in the country is 17.8%.

The Finder survey was conducted using a cryptocurrency adoption index. This index is used to measure the level of crypto growth globally. The index is calculated through periodic surveys of more than 41,600 people in 22 countries.

Australia beats the world average

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the . newsletter today.

The survey also showed that Australia had outperformed other countries such as Indonesia and Hong Kong on this metric. While crypto ownership in Australia was 17.8%, it was 16.7% and 15.8% in Indonesia and Hong Kong, respectively.

The Finder results also showed that the global average crypto ownership was 11.4%, showing that Australia’s love of crypto was high.

Commenting on the survey results, Finder CEO Fred Schebesta stated that Australians love to gamble. They are also very smart in terms of finances… the laws surrounding cryptocurrencies make buying and selling very easy.

Finder also found that one in five adults in Australia owned some type of cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the results showed that Bitcoin was the most preferred currency by Australians, with around 65.2% of Australians holding Bitcoin (BTC / USD). Australia also ranked as the fifth country with the highest percentage of Bitcoin holdings out of the 22 countries involved in the survey.

Australians are also investing in Altcoins

The survey also shows that Australians also have substantial holdings in altcoins. Ethereum (ETH / USD), the largest altcoin, was the second most popular cryptocurrency in Australia. The number of Ethereum holders reached 42.1%. Meanwhile, the percentage of adults with Cardano holdings (ADA / USD) reached 26.4%.

The other popular cryptocurrencies in Australia are Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) and Binance Coin (BNB / USD), which had a share of 23% and 14.6%, respectively.

Schebesta attributed the growth of cryptocurrencies in Australia to the easy deposit and withdrawal processes enabled by banks. He noted that Australia had friendly laws regarding cryptocurrencies, while “other countries have many more laws and challenges in getting their money in and out of crypto.”

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money