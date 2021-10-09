Arker Announces Launch of Crypto Rewards Gaming Option

The Arker network has announced the upcoming launch of a crypto bounty game. Currently, Arker has many tools that help pay players who use crypto assets. As developments continue, Arker will launch on Android, iPhone, and Steam devices.

In Arker, the player controls a heroic character tasked with regaining control of Ohm’s kingdom. The fighters do not fight alone, but will join a clan and act as a team. This multiplayer game offers PVE / PVP options. Also, combine skills, equipment, runes, pets, and characters for a better experience.

While the main intention is to have fun, Arker allows players to earn money. It assumes a game-to-win model in which players play and earn financial rewards.

The double token system

Arker adopts a dual token system with both assets helping to complete different services. First of all, the network has the ARKER token with a total supply of 200 million. The main function of the Arker token is governance. Holders will vote for the game’s developments and designs based on the number of tokens they have.

The second token available on the Arker gaming network is FoA. FoA (Fragments of Arker) helps execute in-game activities like rewarding, buying skins, and NFTs.

A prominent feature of FoA is its deflationary nature. The platform will burn 15% of each transaction value in the game. Since the total supply is 540 million, the burning of tokens ensures that the number is reduced. As the numbers decrease, the demand for FoA increases, increasing the values.

Earning rewards in Arker

As a gaming network, Arker offers different ways to earn rewards through play. One way to earn rewards is to fight other players and earn the FoA tokens.

The network offers daily missions in which players will earn the FoA token for free. This daily mission engages the player against the network’s AI. All online players can participate every day by logging into the account and completing missions.

Also, players can play a ten-person game (guild war). In these guild wars, the person who gets the highest score gets token rewards. Therefore, the guild war option offers more rewards.

Also, the network has the PvE option where users collect items to sell in the market. Collectibles include runes, summoning scrolls, masks, and also FoA tokens. Some runes will help to improve the stats of the characters.

Finally, the network will hold special events for participants to earn rewards. Events are available in and out of the game. Special off-game events include bounty hunters, contests, airdrops, and marketing campaigns. As a user of the network, you can participate in such events and earn FoA.

Currently, the available battle modes are PvP and Showdown. In PVP, users must buy tickets using FoA and fight other ticket holders. The winner earns gold, experience, and FoA tokens. The loser gains gold and experience. Look, it’s a win-win situation.

Another available battle mode is the showdown, where you fight against your character’s clone. The idea here is to gain experience.

Join the community

Arker aims to reach as many players as possible in the blockchain space. Therefore, blockchain players and enthusiasts can join the social media communities shown below. By joining the pages, you will receive updates on the project immediately.