Argentine bitcoin exchanges expand to Mexico, Colombia and Peru

Buenbit and Letsbit began operating in these countries since November.

In addition, the Tienda Crypto exchange house will start its activity in Argentina.

Several Argentine crypto exchanges announced news this week. Precisely, the news has to do with the expansion of its services to other countries of the American continent. While Buenbit will provide its services in Mexico, Letsbit will reach Peru and Colombia.

As announced on his Twitter account, Buenbit “landed in Mexico” from November 1 and it will offer in that country almost all the services that the exchange already offers in Argentina and Peru. This includes trading and depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies and investing with daily returns in bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and DAI (DAI).

As . reported in July, this arrival in North America is part of an expansion plan for which $ 11 million were raised, in a financing round led by Libertus Capital. In this way, the company adds a new country to its base of operations, which already has “more than 500,000 users from all over Latin America.”

For its part, Letsbit arrives in Colombia and Peru with the aim of offering clients the possibilities that it already offered in Argentina. According to the iProUp portal, the exchange has already been operational in these countries for a couple of days and cryptocurrencies can be bought in it using the local currency and “without commissions.”

This growth for the company comes after a year of development, in which aspects such as the automation of operations on the platform, educational projects with guides and talks, and diversification of the range of cryptocurrencies available were worked on.

A new exchange makes its way in Argentina

Beyond the above, not all news related to cryptocurrency exchanges occurs from the Argentine borders outwards. In fact, there will be a new possibility in the country to acquire crypto assets in exchange for Argentine pesos.

In Tienda Crypto there are different ways to invest in cryptocurrencies. Source: tiendacrypto.com

This will be possible through Tienda Crypto, an initiative of Tienda Dollar – online investment platform – also supported by Y Combinator, one of the most important startup accelerators in the world, which has participated in the growth of companies such as Stripe, Airbnb and Coinbase.

Although Tienda Dollar already offered the option to invest in the stable cryptocurrency DAI, now with Tienda Crypto other new alternatives are added, such as ether, TerraUSD (UST) and Binance Coin (BNB). Interestingly, bitcoin does not appear among the options displayed on the platform’s official site.