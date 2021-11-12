Argentina’s Justice houses a former prosecutor convicted of rape in a women’s prison

Posted: 12 Nov 2021 23:18 GMT

The defense of Julio César Castro, arrested for raping and beating his ex-partner, asked to serve his sentence in a ward where he avoids contact with common prisoners and sexual offenders.

At the end of June of this year, the Argentine Justice ratified a sentence of six and a half years in prison to the already dismissed ex-prosecutor Julio César Castro, for raping and beating an ex-partner in 2016.

Castro’s arrest took place only on November 5, and his defense then presented a request to the court: that he be able to serve his sentence in a ward where avoid contact with common prisoners, Correctional Service personnel, and sex offendersreported the Popular Daily.

The reason for this petition is that they fear that the former head of the Fiscal Unit against Sexual Crimes (Ufisex) will be attacked in prison, either for the type of crime he committed, or for one of the inmates that he ordered to investigate as a member of the Public ministry.

The truth is that the Justice accepted the request and understood that the physical integrity of the convicted person would be at risk in a common jail, so it sent the former rapist to Unit 31 in the Buenos Aires town of Ezeiza, a women’s prison.

“Under no circumstances (…) may he be housed in any other dependency of the Federal Penitentiary Service or maintain contact with the prison population in general, or with people accused or convicted of crimes against sexual integrity,” indicated in its controversial ruling the Judge of Oral Court No. 8, Alejandro Sañudo.

In November 2019, Julio César Castro was held responsible for the crimes of “Sexual abuse with repeated carnal access on two occasions and minor injuries aggravated by having been committed against a woman in a context of gender violence reiterated on two occasions. “However, the conviction was not final because his defense appealed in all instances until it reached the Supreme Court, which rejected the last one last week.

Castro, former representative of the Public Ministry before oral courts of the city of Buenos Aires, was also denounced by former employees of his prosecutor’s office for sexual and workplace harassment, mistreatment and abuse of power.

As a member of Ufisex, the former judicial official was dedicated to investigate and combat sexual crimes against women, human trafficking and child prostitution.