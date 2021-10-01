Argentina, the fourth country with the highest volume of crypto transactions worldwide

Emerging economies are the ones that dominated the 2021 global cryptocurrency adoption index prepared by the company Chainalysis, with Argentina as the market with the highest growth in this regard and in Latin America.

The cryptocurrency market, although relatively small in reference to the traditional market, is growing by leaps and bounds in Argentina, driven by economic difficulties, the scarcity of dollars and high inflation, whose average exceeded 45% the last three years, this was what drove many investors and small savers to the crypto market.

A recent study by the analysis company Atlantico and Chainalysis showed that, last year, Argentina stood out as the regional country with the highest volume of transactions in this type of assets (cryptocurrencies) with a total of 48 million dollars.

Cryptocurrencies and the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) contain very powerful elements of response to the problems suffered by countries like Argentina, high inflation and constant devaluation.

And it is largely for that reason that, particularly Argentina, has one of the largest crypto communities in the world.

Globally, in the Chainalysis study, Argentina ranked fourth in a transactional volume podium, led by:

United States with $1,524 million.

China 198 million dollars.

India 64 million dollars.

Regionally speaking, behind Argentina are Brazil, Chile and Mexico, with transactions close to US$25 million, US$24 million and US$23 million, respectively.

Compared to the rest of the world, Argentina also stands out for the proportion of these operations in relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). While developed or emerging countries did not register figures higher than 7%, Argentina showed a surprising 12%.

The statistic represents the growing influence of digital assets in the national financial system. This is linked to the constant depreciation suffered by the Argentine peso for many years, and the limits (CEPO) to the purchase of dollars at official prices (with a built-in tax) set by successive governments.

On the other hand, the ease of purchase of currencies such as cryptocurrencies and their potential as a store of value, make it one of the best savings options for Argentines.