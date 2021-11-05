Argentina and Brazil friends in soccer? Ronaldinho and Papu Gómez team up for the NFT

When it comes to business, any friendly rivalry in football is out of the question. This was demonstrated by Ronaldinho and Papu Gómez who joined forces from Brazil and Argentina to launch non-fungible tokens (NFT), an action in the cryptocurrency market that could leave them a lot of money.

Shirtum, a company of Argentine origin that auctions NFTs of great soccer figures, announced that Ronaldinho will have his own collection on the platform. The Brazilian-born footballer will transform your best plays and iconic moments into non-fungible tokens that their fans will be able to acquire.

Soccer is all about joy. I am for every idea that makes the game beautiful. Every good idea has to last. Ronaldo De Assis Moreira “Ronaldinho”.

Former Brazilian nationalized Spanish player He stated that, through the NFTs, he can leave a legacy of his career. He expresses that this initiative would allow him to have a closer interaction with his followers. During his career, he has played for different teams, such as Paris Saint-German, FC Barcelona and AC Milan, clubs that are also immersed in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first contact that the footballer has in the industry. Ronaldinho has been involved in the cryptocurrency market for years. Even on blockchain too. In fact, he was recently freed from a scandal outside of Brazil over alleged bitcoin money laundering activity.

Papu Gómez seeks soccer to grow in the NFT industry in Argentina and the world

Alejandro «el Papu» Gómez, Sevilla player and champion of the Copa América with the Argentine National Team, is one of the founders and main investor of Shirtum. On this platform, it is possible to find non-fungible tokens of footballers such as Dybala, who plays for Juventus FC, or De Paul from Club Atlético de Madrid, among others.

From Argentina, Papu Gómez created an NFT platform for soccer fans. Source: @gastonedul / twitter.com

In order to acquire an NFT on Shirtum, it is necessary to first buy the company’s native currency called SHI on the PancakeSwap exchange. This cryptocurrency was launched on the market only four months ago and, since then, it has increased its value more than 900%.

The cryptocurrency SHI went from being worth $ 0.0223 at its launch on July 8 to $ 0.235 today – November 5 -, according to data revealed by CoinGecko. As . reported, there are already several football legends who have an NFT. Some clubs in Argentina even entered the world of non-fungible tokens, such as Boca Juniors and Racing.