Arcana closes a strategic round of $ 2.3 million from leading investors to deepen its penetration in the Web 3 ecosystem

Blockchain firm Arcana Network has closed its latest round with a staggering $ 2.3 million funding from leading blockchain and crypto investors. Arcana is a decentralized storage layer for DApps on Ethereum and other EVM-compatible chains. The decentralized storage protocol received funding from several investors, some of whom led the strategic round. These include Republic Crypto headed by Kendrick Nguyen as CEO, and another VC Woodstock Fund. Other investors that participated in the round include Digital Currency Group (DCG), Hyperedge, Sahil Lavingia’s Shl.vc, Fenbushi Capital, LD Capital and Paradigm Shift VC.

Arcana Raises $ 375k from Republic Crypto, Former Coinbase CTO, and Others in Seed Round

During its seed round that closed in July, Arcana raised up to $ 375k from various high-profile investors including former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, Sandeep Nailwal and JD Kanani, founders of Polygon (formerly Matic), and Kendrick Nguyen, founder and CEO of Republic.

Arcana’s $ 2.3 million fundraiser in the latest (strategic) round also featured investors Ganesh Swami, Covalent CEO, Ajeet Khurana, Builders Tribe, WazirX’s Nishal Shetty, and Aave’s Ajit Tripathi, along with Arcana’s seed investors, Arcanum Capital. With new capital at its disposal, Arcana is aiming for the zenith alongside its solution-based products like Skizzle, which enables file transfer via email and blockchain with end-to-end encryption support.

Arcana prepares to launch Native Token and others

Arcana is also considering the launch of a native token, $ XAR, which will be a core part of the storage layer. The $ 2.3 million will go a long way in launching the token along with other products and events. Arcana is looking to build a community by following the great interest that followed their waiting list. Many developers joined the waiting list indicating their interest in testing the Arcana Software Development Kit (SDK). With its Alpha testnet launching this month, October 2021, Arcana has brought in several partners to test its SDK.

Launched in 2019, Arcana aims to be the decentralized storage powerhouse that developers can easily relate to.

With a number of other storage platforms such as Storj, Filecoin, IFPS available in the market, Arcana intends to offer more value to developers and their DApps.

Commenting on the firm’s value propositions and their applications to different industries, said CEO Mayur Relekar;

Data privacy and security will be first-class citizens on the stack of all applications. Data privacy and ownership will be a must for all products, and developers need easy-to-use tools to accomplish this. With a vision to be a developer-friendly and privacy-first platform, Arcana is working with developers from all sectors, from DeFi, NFT platforms, social media and wallets, to traditional web 2.0 products in Fintech, Healthcare and Enterprise SaaS. , to provide privacy and security of your data “.

Arcana was founded by Mayur Relekar, who is currently the CEO. Aravindh Kumar and Abhishek Chaudhary are the co-founders of CEO Relekar. Since its founding stages, Arcana has signed several association agreements with companies that share the same vision as her. Some of them include the fan sports fantasy platform Rage.fan , DIA, Headstart, India’s largest start-up ecosystem enabler.