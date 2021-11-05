Another NBA team leaves its legacy in collectible tokens

The Philadelphia 76ers celebrate 75 years of the founding of America’s professional basketball league, the NBA, with a collection of non-expendable tokens (NFTs).

The collection called “76ers of Philadelphia Legacy NFT” will be auctioned on the Crypto.com platform which, in turn, partnered with the team to be its official sponsor and include their logo on the jersey for the current season, a fact reported by ..

On this occasion, the 76ers will auction a trio of collections titled “Original”, “Banner” and “Signature”. These emulate some tickets or tickets, with commemorative details highlighting the team’s iconic games and moments, as reported by Crypto.com and the 76ers.

The NFTs will be auctioned on November 9, in celebration of the participation of Julius Erving, Moses Malone and Wilt Chamberlain in the All-Stars game of 1977, which was held on the same date. The bid for the tokens will last 48 hours.

Three NFT series to celebrate the team’s feats

The first series called «Original», was created to commemorate the 76ers first game at the Philadelphia Spectrum, old stadium. The holder of the NFT will have benefits such as a lunch for two in the training complex prepared by the team chef; the possibility of seeing a practice; have a meet & greet with the players; receive a jersey worn during one of the games; or have a original piece of the old team court between 1967 and 1996.

The collectible series “Banner” will be 13 NFTs and will award the fan who purchases them all, an original piece of the Philadelphia Spectrum court, a custom jersey, a personalized message from a 76ers legend and a VIP pass to a team event.

One of the NFTs that provides the greatest benefits is the so-called “Signature”.

The same happens with the «Signature» collection. It will consist of 13 NFTs and whoever purchases them in their entirety unlocks the right to redeem a piece of the Philadelphia Spectrum court and a personalized jersey.

The NFTs will be auctioned on the Crypto.com platform and can be paid with accounts of the same exchange and also from wallets such as Metamask or those that are compatible with ERC-20 tokens. In addition, it will be possible to purchase the NFTs with a credit or debit card.

The benefits obtained with the NFTs will be renewed on May 1, 2023 and May 1, 2024. There will be 11 subsequent NFT releases of the 76ers to be announced throughout the season.

The artist behind the NFTs

To commemorate the NBA and the team’s historic moments, the Philadelphia 76ers signed Brazilian artist Andre Maciel, known to the art world as Black Madre.

Maciel is a renowned visual artist from São Paulo who has worked for brands such as Puma, Audi, Amazon Prime, Burger King, Nestlé, MTV, Ford and Google, among others.

She believes that craft work has the power to inspire people, build relationships, and make ideas more powerful.

Philadelphia followed in the footsteps of Golden State

The Philadelphia team not the first NBA team that delves into the NFTs.

Last April, . reported that Golden State Warriors launched their own collection called the Golden State Warriors Legacy NFT Collection.

The series of digital collectibles included one of the most important moments in the history of the Californian team, six times champion of the American professional basketball league.

The NBA already had participation in the NFTs with the NBA Top Shot game. These are tokens based on highlights or important scenes during the season.

The collectible tokens of the NBA Top Shop game run on the Flow blockchain developed by Dapper Labs. With the NFTs, fans collect key moments and heroic plays, as well as detailed statistics of live matches.