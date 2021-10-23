an NFT collection designed for success

When NFT giants like CryptoPunks first launched, they couldn’t imagine the connection between NFT and GameFi and focused on their only collection of Punks. In the third quarter, NFT sales totaled more than $ 10.7 billion, which was due in part to an increase in the number of creative and unique collections, as well as technological innovations, such as integration with GameFi.

For those who don’t know yet: an NFT is a non-fungible token, like a digital work of art, that cannot be replaced with something else as it is non-fungible. GameFi represents a combination of decentralized finance (DeFi) and gaming, operating under a model of playing to win rather than playing to win. This combination means that users can now play games online using their NFTs and be financially rewarded for playing, not winning.

One project incorporating NFT, GameFi and the preferred Binance Smart Chain is the exclusive “The Presidents” collection that can be minted on the website presidents-nft.com.

“The Presidents” is the first and only NFT collection in the world consisting of 50 presidents from different countries and established cryptocurrency organizations. This really rare NFT collection was launched on Binance Smart Chain, which is a preferable blockchain for NFT projects, as it is faster and cheaper compared to other blockchains, such as the expensive Ethereum.

“The Presidents” is a GameFi and NFT collection consisting of 20,000 masterpieces of colorful portraits of presidents of countries and cryptocurrency organizations. The collection is made in a unique style and is a combination of classic digital art.

The collection has 8 main types of presidents, including Americans, American Legends, Soviets, World, World Legends, Crypto Legends, Secrets, and an exclusive Satoshi. Each NFT has its own design and is unique to any existing blockchain. A president can be minted for 0.3 Binance Coin (BNB) using the Metamask wallet.

Using artificial intelligence, the NFTs were distributed with 246 features, so that each portrait has its own unique design. This collection will forever remain in the history of digital art and NFT.

The collection features prominent presidents from the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the USSR, who have had a significant impact on the world we all live in today. Similarly, presidents of large, reputable and well-known cryptocurrency and blockchain organizations such as Binance, Ethereum, and TRON are also featured.

The collection also has two secret masterpieces of the president, whose identities will be revealed once the 20,000 portraits are minted.

Once the 20,000 presidents are minted, the project will launch access to its internal card game, where users can play and compete in fun card games and receive the special government token in return. The platform’s GameFi system allows users to be rewarded simply for playing fun games using their coined or purchased president portraits. Users who owe more presidents have a higher chance of winning and therefore receiving more governance tokens in return.

The governance token can be used to make decisions in the governance system of the platform, allowing users to vote on project development decisions. In this way, the project involves the community to make decisions about new functions, updates and partnerships, following the concept of “give them what they want”.

The project also has cash-back funds, where users who mint more than 50 presidents are placed in the small 3% fund (up to 180 BNB reimbursement), and users who mint more than 150 presidents are placed in the fund. 7% large. (reimbursement of up to 420 BNB), which means that the project is returning 600 BNB to its users and followers for their contribution to the project.

The governance token, governance system, and card game will launch after all 20,000 presidents are minted. All these features make the project much more promising and unique, as users have many opportunities for profit and participation in its development.

NFT, GameFi and BSC are popular trends among NFT projects as they guarantee their success in the market. This NFT collection features unique and attractive digital art that many would like to own, simply because of its elegant design. This project aims to give back to its supporters and has the potential to be coined in a short period of time.

