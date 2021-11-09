An 83-year-old woman jumps into the void from the balcony of her home in Spain after her euthanasia request is not processed

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 15:01 GMT

Emilia was 83 years old and wanted to die. She had been bedridden for years suffering pain due to a congenital hip dislocation, which caused a serious physical deterioration. There was no improvement solution.

Despite living on a third floor without an elevator and having her lower extremities immobilized, at first Emilia managed to get down to the street with the help of a walker. Later, he would crawl up home, according to the Diario de Aragón. Since 2019, his life was limited to going from bed to sofa, and vice versa, at his home in Zaragoza, in northeastern Spain. Your mind, however, remained lucid.

Spain approved the Organic Law for the Regulation of Euthanasia (LORE) in March. A few days after its entry into force, in June, Emilia unsuccessfully claimed her right to euthanasia. She did it again on three other occasions and was always ignored. Saturday, overcome by the situation, jumped into the void from the balcony of his home.

The Right to Die with Dignity Association (DMD), of which Emilia was a member, denounces that both the elderly woman’s family doctor and other heads of the health center “they ignored the required procedures” and they did not even process your application. “It basically fulfilled the conditions indicated by the LORE for those who wish to die with dignity and put an end to their suffering,” he underlines in a statement echoed by the local press.

“We see that it will be necessary to continue fighting to ensure that what is approved in the Spanish Parliament by an overwhelming majority is carried out,” he laments.

From the association they demand that the autonomous communities, which have health competencies, establish procedures and create bodies to that the law is fulfilled. “We are concerned that some will try to boycott it,” they warn.

“Improve procedures”

In reference to Emilia, the Minister of Health of the Government of Aragon, Sira Repollés, told the press on Tuesday that there was a delay in the start of the procedures, because the old woman’s general practitioner declared himself an objector and was not replaced.

Repollés assured that “a series of mechanisms have been established to control this situation” and that, in the specific case of Emilia, “responsibilities have been clarified” to those who did not know how to “execute the procedures in a timely manner.”

“We have already established a series of mechanisms to control this type of situation. We will improve the procedures so that it does not happen again,” he added.

The new legislation establishes that any person of legal age residing in Spain who suffers “a serious and incurable disease” or “chronic and disabling” that causes suffering “constant and intolerable”. In addition, you should have all the information about alternatives, such as palliative care.

One of the last people to be euthanized in this country was Javier, a man with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and whose case became the first in the Community of Madrid. After four long months of waiting, the local authorities authorized his request.

“I’m going happy,” Javier said in an interview he gave the day before his death. “I am happy, because I know that I am leaving tomorrow, and sad at the same time, for the people I love,” he said.