All-time new Bitcoin settled, $ 100,000 outright?

Bitcoin has now set a new all-time high above $ 67K, a price range that one would have thought was impossible when the market slowed to a slow pace in September. Investors across the market are back in the green after enduring a brutal month and sentiment couldn’t be more positive. This has translated into greater faith in the market as more money flows into cryptocurrencies.

However, hitting a new all-time high does not mean that the market will stop moving. If anything, times like these are crucial for the long-term digital asset, as the market could go either way. With this in mind, Coindesk spoke with market analysts to get an idea of ​​where they see the price of the digital asset from here. The responses were revealing and optimistic for the cryptocurrency.

At full speed in a straight line

Market analysts told Coindesk that they expected the rally to continue. With bitcoin being so high, they didn’t see any reason why it should slow down now. It has long been speculated that the price of the digital asset will hit the $ 100K mark by the end of the year and analysts have echoed this sentiment.

Market analyst Ben Caselin said that the digital asset will hit this price point by the end of the year. However, he also believes that bitcoin will pass this point given the volume of retail money that will be injected into the market. “All eyes are on the $ 100,000 mark,” Caselin said. “But when retail rushes in and more funds are opened to bitcoin, including physically backed ETFs, $ 100K is unlikely to be the end.”

Price forecasts for the leading cryptocurrency have not diminished. Instead, the breakout of the new all-time high has prompted more predictions for the asset. Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee told CNBC that bitcoin could climb as high as $ 168K by the end of 2021.

Other analysts intervene in Bitcoin

While most analysts were bullish on bitcoin, some have gone in the opposite direction. BTC’s energy use has been a cause for concern in the market and Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, says that high oil and gas prices could put Bitcoin’s energy use under increased scrutiny. in the next few months.

“Governments could take tough stances if this winter leads to energy shortages in various countries and that could upset the hashrate,” Moya said. This stance makes sense when we take a look at where most of the hashrate is coming from today.

Data shows that North America now has the highest hashrate after miners were forced out of China during the crackdown. With winter approaching and the population requiring more energy for heating, the energy use of BTC is likely to be questioned. But given the stance of states on cryptocurrencies over the past few months, this won’t be a big deal for cryptocurrencies.

