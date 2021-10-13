AGM Group Holdings Inc. Announces First Significant Order for 30,000 Digital Currency Mining Machines

BEIJING, China, October 13, 2021 – AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGMH), an integrated technology company focused on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance computing hardware and equipment, announced today that it has received a purchase order ( the “Order”) from Nowlit Solutions Corp, a leading North American digital currency team consulting and supply chain services company with a strong relationship and resources within the Fintech and Blockchain ecosystems that has provided leading players including Lake Parime USA Inc. and StrongHold Digital Mining. Pursuant to the terms of the Order, the Company will deliver 30,000 units of 100 TH / S ASIC crypto miners with an aggregate operational hash power of 3000 PH / S to Nowlit Solutions within the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mr. Chenjun Li, AGMH Co-CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to announce this first purchase order from Nowlit Solutions, which is another remarkable progress we have made since the announcement of the company’s new growth strategy. company and strategy partnership with HighSharp Electronic Technology Co. Order fulfillment in the coming months will accelerate our completion of the $ 100 million order goal, advancing the formation of the joint venture with HighSharp and our goal of positioning the company as a leading player in next-generation product research and development in the industry. We look forward to cooperating with more technology companies to take advantage of the tremendous business opportunities in this fast-growing and dynamic industry. “

Strategic partnerships for growth

AGM Group Holdings is committed to reaching the $ 100 million sales mark in the next six months. Nowlit, in addition to the previously announced partnerships, will allow the company to reach $ 100 million in orders, a minimum threshold established following the partnership with HighSharp.

AGM, in partnership with Nowlit and HighSharp, will produce industry-leading crypto miners with best-in-class performance. This will also allow AGM to expand its reach and access a broader mining market.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focused on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance computing hardware and equipment. AGMH’s mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, visit www.agmprime.com.

