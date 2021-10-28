AFIP is still after cryptocurrencies and even asks users for information

Key facts:

Argentine exchange client showed a notification from the country’s tax controller.

You are asked for data about your operations since 2019, your public addresses and wallets.

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) of Argentina would have requested tax information from a user of a platform for buying and selling with cryptocurrencies. It was already known that regulators would do the same with local exchanges, which are obliged to provide this information and ensure that inquiries have increased in recent times.

As reported by the Right in Slippers website, known for answering legal questions to people through social networks, the person consulted would be registered as a monotributista. This means that it pays a single monthly tax for lower-ranking taxpayers who do not work in a dependency relationship.

In addition to the aforementioned site, the information was also shared on the Bitcoin Argentina Facebook group, which has more than 76,000 members.

Based on what can be seen in the shared screenshot, the user in question is asked to provide details about their operations on the sesocio.com platform. In this sense, you are asked for data such as transactions from September 2019 to date, the exchanges you used, the public addresses, wallets you own and a copy of a property lease.

The Argentine control organisms are trying to control the operations not declared taxable. For example, if it was found in this case that the “investigated” individual has moved amounts greater than the income he has declared, could be excluded from the scheme simplified (monotax) and obliged ex officio to pay other taxes such as earnings and VAT (value added tax).

With this supervisory premise, AFIP requests monthly data on the accounts that have cryptocurrencies, the amounts of their transactions and other details.

Savers and crypto exchanges in the crosshairs

As reported by ., both the AFIP and the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) have tightened controls on cryptocurrency operations in recent months. Several businessmen in the sector confirmed to this medium that they received various inquiries from regulatory entities.

Likewise, some even suffered the closure of bank accounts. What the country’s maximum banking entity, the Central Bank, intends is to prevent the proliferation of companies that do not comply with current laws and, in turn, prevent savers from evading exchange laws through cryptocurrencies, as explained earlier. little its own president, Miguel Pesce.