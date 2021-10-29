Adopting Bitcoin, El Salvador’s Lightning Conference Arrives in November

The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador was an event that surprised the world and had a great impact on the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, this year, Adopting Bitcoin will be presented in the country that has been the focus of attention in the media. This is a conference about the Lightning Network that brings together some of the most recognized speakers in the ecosystem.

Why you should attend the Adopting Bitcoin conference

Adopting Bitcoin will be a three-day conference to be held in San Salvador and El Zonte from November 16 to 18, 2021. Its objective is to create connections and promote the use of digital currencies in the Central American country. An interesting fact: the proceeds from the event will be donated to support the development of the Lightning Network.

So with your assistance you can contribute to the expansion of blockchain technology. The conference will be presented by Galoy, a bitcoin bank for businesses and communities. This is the perfect event for entrepreneurs, developers and companies who want to be part of the phenomenon that bitcoin represents for the economy and society.

They will be days full of talks, interesting panels, educational routes and practical workshops in Spanish and English. Adopting Bitcoin is the first global Lightning conference to take place in over two years. There will be two venues for the event: the Sheraton Presidente San Salvador hotel for the first two days and Bitcoin Beach, El Zonte, on the last day.

You have a chance to buy your ticket at a special price Presale and the first 21 . readers who buy their ticket, will get a 20% discount using this code: CRYPTON NEWSPAD7X8ACSVDNGUV3. Go to the Adopting Bitcoin website to make the purchase.

Adopting Bitcoin: What to Expect from the Conference in El Salvador

The speakers are experts and recognized industry leaders. These are some of those who will attend Adopting Bitcoin 2021:

Will Clark – Global Mesh Labs. Gloria Zhao – Brink Fellow. Conor Okus – Square Crypto. Alexandra Moxin – Advance Tech Media. Ben Arc – Lnbits. Camila Campton – Swan Bitcoin. Justin Carter – Galoy.

Regarding the agenda, the first day will begin at 9:00 AM with an opening remarks from Nicolas Burtey, followed by an introduction to the development of the Chaincode Lightning protocol. It will end with a conference on web privacy Lightning by Bastien Teinturier, ACINQ software developer.

Speeches such as “Mass Adoption, But Decentralized”, “Bitcoin is Hope”, “Challenges for the African Market”, “Bitcoin as the Next Internet” and “Building for the Remnant” will be featured on the second day. It will end with a few words from Nicolas Burtey and Chris Hunter.

On the last day, you will have the opportunity to meet some of those who participated in the Bitcoin initiative in El Salvador. Will be done a food fair in El Zonte and a party for the activation of Taproot in El Tunco. If networking is your thing, then don’t miss the activities on the third day.

You have until October 31 to purchase tickets at the presale price! Visit the Adopting Bitcoin website and its social networks to learn more about this long-awaited event in El Salvador: Twitter.

This event is promoted by . under a media partner agreement.