Activists leak JK Rowling’s home address on Twitter for her stance on transgender people

Posted: 22 Nov 2021 23:21 GMT

The author claims that the activists positioned themselves “carefully” in front of her home to “make sure” that the address was “visible”.

British writer JK Rowling, who has been criticized in recent years for her stance on transgender people, revealed on Monday that she received death threats after her family’s home address was leaked on Twitter last Friday. by three activist actors.

In a thread of tweets, the creator of the Harry Potter saga thanked his followers for reporting what happened to those responsible for the platform and to the Scottish Police for their help in the case, which, for now, is still under investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent. In addition, the author urged users who shared the posts in question to remove them.

He then published the profiles (although they are no longer accessible currently) of actor Georgia Frost, comedian Holly Stars and drag king Richard Energy who, allegedly, had leaked the address, ensuring that the ‘doxing’ would not affect his commitment to defend women’s rights “based on gender”.

“So many threats to paper the house”

At the same time, Rowling recalls that there are women without a public image like hers and without the same levels of protection who are victims of persecution campaigns that range from “harassment in networks” to ” direct threats of violence, including rape“by transgender activists.

“They and their families have been subjected to a state of fear and anguish for the sole reason that they refuse to accept uncritically that the sociopolitical concept of gender identity should replace that of sex,” Rowling tweeted.

“I have received so many death threats that I could wallpaper the house with them, and I have not stopped talking. Perhaps – and I mean it – the best way to show that your movement is not a threat to women is stop harassing, harassing and threatening usRowling concluded.

Rowling began to be threatened after she criticized an opinion piece in June 2020 that contained the phrase ‘menstruating people’ in the headline. “I’m sure there was a word for those people before. Someone help me: ‘Wumben’? ‘Wimpund’? ‘Woomud’?” Rowling tweeted at the time, pretending to be trying to remember the word ‘women’ in English, ‘women’.