About twenty bodies found in 16 clandestine graves in northwestern Mexico

A search group for disappeared persons has located a score of bodies that remained in clandestine graves located in the state of Sonora, in northwestern Mexico.

The Mothers Seekers of Sonora reported on Wednesday the discovery of at least 20 corpses and bone remains that lay in 16 clandestine graves in the small town of Miguel Aléman, in the municipality of Hermosillo.

The group detailed that five bodies were complete, while others Bone remains found in clandestine graves they had been calcined.

“We believe that my son may be in one of these graves”Said a member of the Mothers Seekers of Sonora when urging the authorities to carry out identification of the victims.

“We console our pain between each other every time the signs tell us that it is about our lost hearts”, expressed the Mothers Seekers of Sonora on their Twitter account.

On November 20, the Third State Search Brigade began in Sonora and in these five days the groups made up of relatives of disappeared persons have traveled to Huatabampo, Villa Juárez, Guaymas, Hermosillo and Miguel Aléman.

In Tóbari Bay, the families of missing persons found charred bone remains and a “clandestine camp”. In addition, the group found more fragments during the search work last Tuesday in the Fructuoso Méndez ejido.

For weeks, the group asked the population for information on the location of the different clandestine graves located in this state. Through anonymous calls, the Mothers Seekers of Sonora carried out the location, tracking and excavation work at the sites indicated to them where several bodies were buried.

When the groups locate bone remains, they must notify the authorities so that the experts can carry out the removal of the fragments and the subsequent identification of the victims.

Disappearance crisis

In Mexico are 95,040 missing or missing persons, according to the most recent official figures, which take up cases since 1964.

In addition, there are 4,000 clandestine graves in the territory, as well as more than 52,000 unidentified bodies that remain, for the most part, in the common graves or in the Forensic Medical Services (Semefo).

In the midst of the crisis of violence that Mexico has been going through since 2007, the relatives of disappeared persons are the ones who carry out the search tasks of your loved ones in view of the ineffectiveness —and sometimes criminal complicity— of the municipal, state and federal authorities.

“We are going to continue in the fight, even with our tired steps, our broken hearts, but always standing up to bring them back home,” said a member of the group at the end of the search day this Wednesday.