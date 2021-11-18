A young man pleads guilty to the rape and sexual abuse of 4 teenagers and a judge declares that it is “inappropriate” to imprison him

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 18:41 GMT

Christopher Belter, 20, previously received a two-year probation sentence as a juvenile offender. However, “for his documented breach” of the sentence, the judge decided in October that the young man will be sentenced as an adult and now sentenced him to 8 years of probation; In addition, you must register as a sex offender.

Christopher Belter, a 20-year-old American who pleaded guilty to the rape and sexual abuse of four teenagers, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years of probation, after a New York State judge ruled that it was “inappropriate” to jail him.

“I was agonized, I am not ashamed to say that I really prayed to know what the appropriate sentence is in this case. Because there was great pain. There was great damage. There were multiple crimes committed in the case,” explained Niagara County Judge Matthew Murphy, quoted by 7 Eyewitness News. “It seems to me that a sentence that implies imprisonment or partial imprisonment is inappropriateSo I’m going to sentence him to probation, “he added.

In 2018, Belter, then 17, was charged with first-degree rape, third-degree rape and sexual assault committed at his family’s Lewiston home against four teenagers ages 15 and 16. The next year, pleaded guilty of two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, attempted abuse in the third degree and rape in the third degree.

He received a two-year sentence of provisional probation. If he successfully completed that sentence, he was to be granted juvenile delinquency status. However, Judge Murphy ruled last October that the young man will be sentenced as an adult and denied juvenile offender status “for his documented breach” of the previous conviction.

In addition to serving eight years of probation – which implies different restrictions, such as staying in Niagara County and living with his parents, working or studying full time and not contacting minors under 18 years of age, among others – the defendant also must register as a sex offender. He will return to court on December 2, where it will be decided if he is a level one, two or three sex offender.

“A deep shame and regret”

During the court hearing, Belter stressed that “through treatment and reflection” he came to feel “deep shame and regret” for his actions.

“None of you deserved to be in this situation.”he said before his sentencing. “I hope that each of you can heal the wound that I have caused you,” he added. “I know, however, that there will be a scar that will serve as a reminder of the evil of that night,” he concluded.

“He is privileged “

For his part, Steve Cohen, attorney for one of the victims, stated that he is “very, very disappointed” with the judge’s decision and that he “expected a different result.” “Justice has not been served today,” he said, adding that Belter suffered “zero consequences” for violating his previous parole.

“He is privileged. He has money. He is white. He was sentenced as an adult, appropriately; for an adult to get away with these crimes is unfair,” he stressed, noting how difficult it was for his client to hear that Belter will not go. to jail. “I think he’s in the bathroom vomiting right now, excuse me,” he said before leaving the courthouse.