A woman with covid spends 2 months in a coma and wakes up the day she was to be disconnected from life support

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 18:25 GMT

Doctors no longer gave him a chance of survival and his family even chose a coffin and a tombstone, in addition to taking care of donating his belongings.

A 69-year-old American who spent nearly two months hospitalized in a coma and on mechanical respiration due to the coronavirus regained consciousness the same day she was scheduled to be disconnected from life support.

Bettina Lerman, a resident of Tavares, Florida, contracted the infection when she traveled to the state of Maine to care for his son, Andrew Lerman, his father, affected by an oncological disease, reports The Washington Post.

On September 12, the woman was admitted to the Maine Medical Center in Portland with covid-19 and nine days later he could no longer breathe on his ownnotes CNN. Since then, no effort by the doctors to wake her had worked.

Her condition continued to worsen to such an extent that doctors informed family members that the woman had the irreversibly damaged lungs and that, according to his prognosis, he was not going to survive.

Bettina’s family had even already chosen a coffin and a tombstoneWhile Andrew’s brothers flew to their mother’s town to cancel their leases and donate much of their belongings.

On October 29 – the last day of her life support – one of the doctors contacted Andrew to inform him that the patient had regained consciousness.

According to him, his mother did not suffer any organ failure and her recovery does not have a rational explanation, especially considering that the woman had a history of serious conditions, including diabetes and a heart attack for which she was subjected to a quadruplet bypass surgery two years earlier.

However, the medical institution warned that the patient’s health status was still evaluated as serious, although they did not require further details for privacy reasons.

In turn, the son assured that his mother continues to recover and that he can currently breathe on your own for several hours a day with oxygen tube but already without mechanical respirator. And he announced that she plans to get vaccinated as soon as her health allows it, WMTV collects.

Finally, it is detailed that Andrew’s father also contracted covid-19 and recovered, although the advancement of his cancer treatment has not transpired.

