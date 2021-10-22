A watershed moment or an interim solution?

But others, like Arca CEO Rayne Steinberg, had “mixed feelings” about the events. While he was glad that a long-awaited crypto investment vehicle finally received regulatory approval, ending eight years of futility on the part of US fund issuers, he had some doubts about the product that eventually got SEC approval, specifically the fact that it was futures-based and didn’t track the price of Bitcoin (BTC) directly.

“We don’t think a futures ETF is a good way to get exposure to Bitcoin,” he blogged, adding, “Futures-based ETFs work for short-term trading, but have massive tracking error issues during extended periods, which is what investors are looking for the most when it comes to exposure to Bitcoin. “

Markus Hammer, a lawyer and head of consulting firm Hammer Execution, agreed with some others that the event was a milestone, but cautioned: “It is just a milestone with a great journey ahead of it,” further informing Cointelegraph, “As Investor, if you want to go long into crypto, and many do, you prefer a fund that tracks ‘physical’ Bitcoin and not a derivative of it. “

The ProShares ETF is a bet on the future price movements of BTC. That is, “the product ultimately deviates from the price of BTC itself, in addition to the fact that ProShares as an issuer is just another intermediary and therefore a counterparty risk to the investor.”

Futures-Based ETFs vs. Physical ETFs: Does It Matter?

Many institutional investors will likely expect a physical Bitcoin ETF, pegged to the spot market, not the derivatives market, that tracks the actual price of the cryptocurrency, Campbell Harvey, a professor of international business at Duke University, told Cointelegraph. The BTC futures market is relatively small, he explained, “and buying pressure on futures will lead to a negative ‘roll return’, which means:

“You are paying a premium to buy the futures each time it is ‘rolled over’ to the next contract. It is much more direct to buy the physical material, but the SEC has not indicated that they are willing to allow that. “

In an interview with CNBC shortly after the October 19 launch, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler suggested why the agency had allowed only this indirect path into the crypto space: “What you have here is a product that has been overseen. for four years by a regulatory US federal government, the CFTC, and that has been wrapped up in something that is within our jurisdiction [es decir, la SEC] by the Investment Companies Act of 1940, so we have a certain capacity to incorporate it into investor protection. “

In other words, the new product will have two layers of regulatory protection, the CFTC and the SEC, against potential hackers, manipulators, and scammers.

Whatever its pedigree, the ProShares fund obviously resonated with investors: By the end of its second day of trading, it had hit $ 1 billion in assets under management, the earliest any ETF has hit that mark.

“This is the first American ETF that is designed to track Bitcoin, and that certainly means something,” Jeff Dorman, Arca’s chief investment officer, told Cointelegraph, “but it is definitely not the product that the market wanted nor is it. financial advisers are comfortable selling, so it will likely lead to less adoption than a physically backed ETF would. “

Some, including Harvey, saw the significance in the fact that Invesco, a leading ETF provider, announced on Monday that it was abandoning its bid to issue a BTC futures ETF, at least for the time being, and was focusing on “pursuing a physical backup “. , Digital asset ETFs, ”an Invesco spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Will pension funds rush?

When asked about pension funds, a cautious but huge subset within the institutional investor firmament, Dorman told Cointelegraph: “Pension funds have been doing their due diligence for years” regarding cryptocurrencies, but it is little. A Bitcoin futures ETF is likely to “move the needle” A lot with this class of investors. ”But if the ETF generates larger market capitalizations and greater liquidity, then the large growth in market size will make it easier for pensions to invest comfortably. “.

“The ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF surely raises the profile of Bitcoin in the institutional investment community,” Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at cryptocurrency exchange AAX, told Cointelegraph, and could make it easier for pension funds to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies. “However, there would have to be a wider variety of different Bitcoin ETFs, including physical backing for larger players to enter the market on the back of an ETF,” Caselin said.

Related: Cryptocurrencies and pension funds: do you like water and oil, or maybe not?

Nigel Green, CEO of financial solutions company deVere Group, said in an emailed statement to underwriters that the ProShares futures-based ETF “will inevitably bring in a growing number and a broader range of active market participants, including those that use pension and retirement funds and brokerage accounts, “but Dorman, for his part, said that” ETFs are not really designed for institutional investors, it is more of a retail product. “

Any institutional investor who wants to get exposed to Bitcoin would already have different ways of getting this exposure, Dorman explained, “so this won’t change much. I think we will see more institutional adoption of all digital assets, but institutional adoption of Bitcoin is likely to be less than that of other digital assets that can be more easily understood and valued. We are already seeing the new access ramps gaining ground: NFT, gaming, DeFi. “

Will it attract individual users?

What about retail investors? Will a futures-based Bitcoin ETF be attractive or is it too technical?

“There are many retail equity traders using trading applications who are not comfortable buying Bitcoin on the spot market, let alone withdrawing such funds into a private wallet,” Caselin said, adding: “In some jurisdictions, retail traders they may not be allowed to trade on centralized crypto exchanges. ETFs open up new avenues to gain exposure to Bitcoin price action. “

On the other hand, ProShares ETF’s “complex and priced underlying derivatives” could possibly add “an additional layer of complexity for those who have wanted to buy Bitcoin easily and safely,” John Iadeluca, CEO of Banz Capital told Cointelegraph. , while Harvey added that “retail investors can easily get exposed to cryptocurrencies by using existing brokers like Coinbase or Robinhood. They can bypass the ETF and avoid the futures. “

Still, “an ETF is a traditional financial product that can be publicly traded like a stock,” Hammer said. “This will certainly make it attractive for an unsophisticated retail customer to engage in cryptocurrency through their existing business account and (centralized) family banking system.” They don’t have to deal with hot / cold storage decisions, crypto exchanges, fraud, tax issues, and the like. “Comfort does the magic here.”

Is there an Ether ETF on the cards?

Bitcoin isn’t the only star in the cryptocurrency galaxy, of course. In fact, its dominance has waned a bit over the past year, and there is even talk of an eventual “turnaround” from BTC-ETH in which Ether (ETH) surpasses Bitcoin in total market value. You might wonder: How far apart is an SEC-approved Ether ETF?

“Given that Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, the possibility of an Ethereum ETF is high,” Jay Hao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange OKEx, told Cointelegraph, “but it still needs time to mature.”

“Ethereum has a track record of tracking Bitcoin in terms of price action and attention,” Caselin said. “However, unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum would not be suitable as a legal tender. Furthermore, Ethereum is still in its experimental phase, and while the project has performed exceptionally well, there are still questions about what the transition to proof of stake will look like. [protocolo de consenso] “. For now:

“Ethereum has more to do with the platform than with the asset. I don’t see an Ethereum ETF on the horizon anytime soon until the space has matured more. “

Iadeluca disagrees. “I think the approval of an Ethereum futures ETF is much more likely now,” especially as Ethereum-based investment products have closely followed the developments of institutional Bitcoin products in major markets. “However, this may take some time.”

A critical turning point?

Overall, where do the week’s events rank on the crypto historical significance scale? Was this, in fact, a watershed moment where everything changed?

“This is certainly an important milestone for the continued development of the crypto industry,” Hao told Cointelegraph. Greater attention and involvement from institutional investors can only contribute to widespread acceptance. “As the adoption rate of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies grows, the industry will continue to flourish.”

Harvey, however, cautioned against succumbing to hype. “Overall, the entire space is held back by regulatory uncertainty, and additional guidance is needed,” he told Cointelegraph, while Hammer added that “what the market is looking for is a physical ETF rather than a futures ETF of cryptocurrencies “. He also agreed that the market still lacks regulatory clarity:

“As long as a uniform crypto taxonomy is not defined, responsibilities between supervisory authorities are not clearly assigned, and there is no legislative framework regulating cryptocurrencies in general, and especially DeFi and stablecoins, then nothing is gained.”

ProShares’ breakout of the ETF barrier remains a “bittersweet” moment for Dorman. On the one hand, it is “great to see another milestone achieved,” but it is also disappointing because “it is another flawed product with high fees and a significant tracking error that is exclusively traded on an exchange selected by the SEC.”

In the same way, you don’t want to lose sight of the forest because of the trees. Arguably this week’s events could be seen as a kind of test: “to see if major investors are ready to include cryptocurrencies in their portfolios alongside other assets such as stocks and bonds,” Green said. “And it seems, judging from the reaction, that they are.”

New York radiated a lot of excitement this week with the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) ETF made an impressive debut on the New York Stock Exchange as the second-most-traded open-day fund on record, with some calling it “a watershed moment for the crypto industry.”