A study reveals that Gabon is home to 95,000 African forest elephants, making it the largest stronghold of this endangered species

Posted: Nov 20, 2021 18:01 GMT

Over the past few years, the Central African nation has made forest conservation efforts, including massive public and political awareness campaigns to deter cross-border poachers.

Gabon is the last bastion of the African forest elephant, an endangered species. This was revealed this Thursday by a new study carried out by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), which reports the existence of some 95,000 animals of this species in the African nation.

According to previous estimates, the population was between 50,000 and 60,000 specimens. “These results underscore the importance of Gabon as a crucial forest elephant stronghold, hosting between 60% and 70% of Africa’s forest elephants,” says WCS’s Emma Stoke.

In the jungles of Gabon, researchers have been collecting elephant droppings for years. As detailed in the study, published in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation, DNA analysis of thousands of samples was used to determine the number of individual specimens in each plot they examined. These large, secretive mammals are rarely exposed, probably due to poaching.

The fact that the number of forest elephants in Gabon has increased in recent years is due to the country’s forest conservation efforts, including massive public awareness campaigns and policies to deter cross-border poachers. . “We see it all over Africa. Countries that have lost their elephants have lost control of their natural resources, they have often lost control of their countries,” said Lee White, Gabon’s Minister of Forests.

The study found that the Central African nation not only has more forest elephants than any other country, but also the largest intact habitat in the species’ range, with elephants found in more than 250,000 square kilometers, representing about 90 % from the country.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, more than 80% of the world’s elephant population has disappeared since 1984, and most of these losses occurred in the nine years between 2002 and 2011.