a study debunks the myth

Key facts:

At first glance some directions may look like whales, but it is not always real.

The distribution of bitcoin supply is becoming more equitable.

Much has been said in the ecosystem that bitcoin (BTC) would not be as decentralized since a large proportion of the cryptocurrencies that are in circulation remain in the power of a few hands. However, in its most recent report, CoinMetrics is responsible for demystifying such a claim.

A cursory glance at the on-chain records shows that 17.3 million of the 18.9 million BTC that exist are held by just 1% of bitcoin addresses. But this data can be misleading, the blockchain analytics firm cautions. Well yesIt happens that the largest addresses are entities that own bitcoins on behalf of thousandsif not millions of people.

Centralized exchanges such as Binance, Kraken or Coinbase hold bitcoins to facilitate trading and guard the funds in BTC on behalf of the people. In fact, These cryptocurrency service providers control 4 of the 10 largest BTC addresses, including Binance, which currently has a total of 465,000 bitcoins in its wallets, the firm notes in its latest report.

There are currently around 1.4 million BTC on the major exchanges that Coin Metrics tracks, or around 7.7% of the total BTC supply. Source: CoinMetrics.

In addition to exchanges, also there are other institutional entities that own large sums of bitcoin and can look like whales. Among these large players are BTC trusts which are funds that hold and manage cryptocurrencies on behalf of other people or entities.

“The largest trust today for assets under management is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which owns 647,000 BTC, which represents approximately 3.5% of its total supply,” according to CoinMetrics.

The report also mentions other addresses that can be mistaken for whales, even if they are not. Among them are those that guard the BTC used to support Wrapped BTC, a token that represents bitcoin on the Ethereum network, with a 1 to 1 relationship.

CoinMetrics analysts found that at least 225,000 BTC is ‘wrapped’ as a WBTC token that can be used within the Ethereum ecosystem. Therefore, There are at least 41,000 Ethereum addresses that have a positive WBTC balance.

In that regard, “it is worth noting that BTC is far from the only financial asset that appears highly centralized due to custodial entities,” the report notes.

For example, the portfolios of the top 10 mutual funds and institutional investors of the shares Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, have between 30% and 50% of participation in the total of the outstanding shares. But behind it are millions of small investors who are allocating capital to these institutions through investment vehicles like ETFs.

Bitcoin is not the only financial asset that seems highly centralized, as the investments of the world’s leading technology companies also appear to be. Source: CoinMetrics.

The distribution of bitcoin is becoming more equitable

CoinMetrics researchers believe that as the adoption of BTC increases and miners inevitably sell new coins to cover fiat-denominated expenses, the supply of bitcoin becomes increasingly equitable.

In that regard, the number of addresses with at least 0.01 BTC is now 9.1 million, compared to 8.5 million earlier this year.

The number of bitcoin addresses with higher volume of funds is increasing more and more. Source: CoinMetrics.

In any case, in its report Coin Metrics adds that the distribution of ownership of bitcoin is a subject of continuous study. For this reason, it warns that in order to determine it accurately, it will be necessary to consider other elements such as lost coins or inactive addresses.

In this regard, consider that at least 12% of the supply is in the hands of the first bitcoin users. Many of whom have been inactive for long periods, such as bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto himself, who is believed to own more than a million BTC divided into various addresses.

Currently it is impossible to know if the owners of these addresses still have the keys to access these funds, but because of the time that they have been inactive, it is very likely that they have lost access, as analysts warn.

Also, you have to consider the more than 2,600 bitcoins lost from the defunct MtGox exchange and exclude addresses whose balances cannot be transferred as they have amounts lower than network commissions.

In any case, the distribution of property within the Bitcoin network has already generated controversy in the past, as reported by .. However, what always stands out is that the largest wallets often represent millions of customers, emphasizing the argument that Bitcoin addresses are not people.