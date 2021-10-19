a small cap gem with high potential

The DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) is proud to announce that its iDYP token will make it easier for users to earn more profit on the platform’s new smart contracts. The token is currently available on Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Avalanche.

Some crypto advocates tout DYP as a small cap gem with 1000x potential. The protocol’s new smart contract strategies for agriculture, participation, buyback, and governance will use iDYP to increase rewards for anyone using DYP products.

iDYP will work in the background of new smart contracts, providing various benefits to users without having to interact with the token.

In addition to increasing performance for users, iDYP will put constant buying pressure on DYP tokens for every deposit on new contracts. It will also introduce new functions in community governance and facilitate the launch of loans and borrowings, among other products.

The types of rewards and delivery under the new smart contracts will remain the same as in the previous contracts. That means anyone using DYP farming pools will continue to earn rewards in ETH, BNB, AVAX, or DYP, while those in play and repurchase will earn DYP rewards. In less than a year, the Defi Yield protocol has paid out 892 ETH, 7641 BNB, and 12902 AVAX worth $ 37,787,844 to users.

The leader in DeFi solutions will list its iDYP token on major DEX exchanges such as PancakeSwap, Uniswap and Pangolin.

Get 100% APR with iDYP!

iDYP, the new son of smart contracts, is a brilliant investment for DYP holders looking to generate more passive income streams.

Every DeFi Performance Protocol address that has at least 1000 DYP or Uniswap LP tokens can claim iDYP bonuses. Additionally, crypto enthusiasts using various DYP products are also eligible to receive iDYP. Farm, Vault, Buyback and Participation contract users will earn 10% in iDYP bonuses based on the total value of their crypto funds in DYP.

Anyone who has DYP tokens in TrustWallet, Trezor, Metamask or any other private wallet is also eligible to claim 10% in iDYP. The project team plans to automatically release tokens to eligible wallets prior to the launch of the new smart contracts.

Air-launched iDYP has a 1-year maturation period. However, users can start earning 100% APR immediately by wagering their tokens on the DeFi Yield protocol.

The snapshot of the DYP protocol

The DYP protocol will take a snapshot of each wallet to assess the available DYP balance. The snapshot cycle will take place from October 18 to 24. During this week-long snapshot cycle, the average daily DYP holdings will determine which contracts and addresses qualify for iDYP distribution.

Portfolios that do not meet the minimum threshold of 1000 DYP or LP token are not eligible for iDYP. Also, DYP tokens on exchange addresses, blocked for granting, or managed by the protocol are not eligible.

A total of 300 million iDYP tokens are available for distribution to eligible wallets and the wider DYP community under a ten-year allocation plan. The exact amount the protocol will ship over the air to eligible addresses will be determined once the snapshot cycle is complete.

IDYP holders can sell their airdrop tokens on PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Pangolin, and other DEX exchanges based on the vested distribution.

Assigning iDYP to the community

The DYP team plans to make a special iDYP token allocation for the community. Cryptocurrency users who have DYP or who use any of the platform’s DeFi solutions can request the whitelist to participate in the community allocation. The whitelisting process is scheduled to take place October 18-24.

Community members of the Ethereum, Avalanche and BSC chains can participate in the sale using any supported token (ETH, BNB, AVAX, USDC, USDT and BUSD). Eligible addresses will receive iDYP at a discounted rate from the token’s list price.

All tokens sold in the community sale will be purchased and released after three months. Accepted wallets can bet iDYP immediately to start earning a 100% APR or sell their holdings over a three-month period.

The DYP protocol team will use all funds raised in the community allocation to increase liquidity in DEXes for iDYP and DYP tokens. Some of the funds will go towards project development and team expansion.

50% of the token supply will be reserved to offer eligible group rewards to users of DYP products. After the airdrop and community sale, the remaining tokens will serve various purposes, such as providing initial liquidity on DEX exchanges and compensating team members.

The DYP ecosystem has reached another important milestone with the launch of iDYP for its new smart contracts. To learn more about the project and interact with community members, check out the resources below:

