A Russian corvette conducts live-fire exercises in the Black Sea after the arrival of a US destroyer in the area

Posted: 26 Nov 2021 20:35 GMT

The successive entries of US warships into the Black Sea to participate in NATO exercises are increasing tensions in the region, warn Russian politicians and military.

The Russian guided missile corvette Shuya carried out live-fire exercises with missiles and artillery against naval and air targets in Black Sea waters, Interfax reports citing the press service of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The Russian military details that the weapons used included the AK-176 naval artillery system, as well as the Pántsir-M anti-aircraft cannon-missile system.

The drill was carried out the day after the US destroyer USS Arleigh Burke entered the Black Sea to participate in joint exercises with NATO allied countries.

“The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the maneuvers of the guided missile destroyer Arleigh Burke of the United States Navy, which entered the Black Sea on November 25, 2021,” declared the Russian Defense Ministry .

The US decision to send warships to the Black Sea amid complaints from Washington about an alleged concentration of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine increases tensions in the region, warned President Vladimir Putin and other Russian politicians.

According to the former Chief of Staff of the Russian Navy, Víktor Krávchenko, the proliferation of NATO ships in the area increases the danger of possible armed incidents. “The US still wants to keep doing it [enviar buques al mar Negro]. They will make some kind of conflict happen. It is possible that people [personal militar] it’s just not able to withstand the stress, “the retired admiral told Interfax.

According to the Montreux Convention, the time that non-riparian warships can stay in the Black Sea is limited to 21 days.

Previously, the US missile destroyer USS Porter left the waters of the Black Sea on November 17, which it entered on October 30 to participate in exercises with allies and partners of NATO in the region.

Upon arrival in the area, the ship conducted maneuvers with the command ship USS Mount Whitney, the flagship of the US Sixth Fleet, the USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), as well as with Bulgarian ships, Romanian, Turkish and Ukrainian.