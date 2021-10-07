A revolutionary GM for an evolutionary DeFi based on Cardano

DeFi continues to show the world that the future of finance will change forever from its old and traditional form, developed by solving the problems people and institutions face with traditional banks. ADALend continues the series of innovations in DeFi under the leadership of its GM. Javed Khattak, a Qualified Actuary (FIA), an award-winning C-suite executive and a successful serial entrepreneur who was awarded the 2018 CFO of the Year by Wealth & Finance magazine, listed in the top 20 people behind the ICO in 2017, a track record of ingenuity and financial excellence.

The future of DeFi leadership

ADALend’s GM comes from an environment better suited to address the issues faced by DeFi ecosystems riddled with professionals who have more to do with programming and less to do with funding.

The people who depend on DeFi projects to store and maintain their savings are increasing by the day. Someone who knows about the actuarial science leading ADALend is a rare asset, with a new set of skills that bring a unique flavor to the DeFi space.

A solid foundation

Javed Khattak advises governments, central banks, startups and global domestic brands, some valued at more than £ 100 billion, such as HSBC; and other successful projects that he has led and currently manages, brilliant in terms of their technological applications.

As the world approaches blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Javed’s understanding of finance will bridge the gap between traditional ecosystems and the inevitable future called DeFi.

An ecosystem built for everyone

The Crypto community needs a trusted financial ecosystem, and this is what Javed and the ADALend team are building for widespread adoption by current DeFi users and those who are still reluctant to trust these new ecosystems, ecosystems that they are paving the way for more robust development. and a safe method to finance the millions of people who are not yet involved with cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency projects are currently on opposite sides of the regulatory fence. Javed has been working to bring his financial and philanthropic expertise to ADALend to create a decentralized financial tool that focuses more on user needs and requirements while working hard to bring ADALend as a regulated and alternative way to traditional financial services.

A bright future awaits ADALend

ADALend is working to become a pioneer in ADA-based Defi systems and will strive to continue progress to offer a complete financial system that will propel the company towards a bright future.