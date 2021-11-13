A new riot in the largest prison in Ecuador leaves 68 dead

Posted: Nov 13, 2021 15:09 GMT

In the early hours of this Saturday there was an intense shooting in the state prison in the port city of Guayaquil.

A new riot that occurred in the Guayaquil jail, the largest in Ecuador, left 68 dead and 25 injured, according to data from the country’s Prosecutor’s Office.

In the early hours of this Saturday recorded an intense shooting in the Litoral Penitentiary, in the port city of Guayaquil, scene in other cases of several massacres.

During the riot, constant bursts of weapons and shots were heard coming from the compound, while videos of several inmates circulated on social networks who were alarming about what was happening inside.

🔴 New massacre at the #PenitenciaríaDelLitoral after clashes on Friday night. At least 51 dead, 5 from pavilion 2 (2 mutilated) and 46 cremated from pavilion F. The inmates made a live broadcast to warn of what was happening. The Government has not yet spoken. pic.twitter.com/7eqolNstJf – Cromaclictv (@ Cromaclictv1) November 13, 2021

The attacks took place in pavilion 2, where experts from Criminalistics and the National Directorate of Crimes Against Life (Dinased) carry out inspection tasks.

According to the police statement, the agents found a rifle and a dozen sticks of dynamite. In addition, about 20 shell casings would have been found only around a body that could be seen from the road.

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into “the violent acts and murders.”

The prison system of the South American country is under Exception status Since last September 29, after the worst massacre that occurred in the same Litoral prison, which ended with more than 100 inmates killed in the framework of a confrontation between gangs that sought to dominate one of the jail’s pavilions.

The governor of the province, Pablo Arosemena, described in a press conference as “savagery“What happened at dawn on Saturday and held the Constitutional Court responsible on several occasions for preventing the Armed Forces from accessing prisons.

Lasso calls for “restoring order in prisons”

For his part, the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, announced on his Twitter account that he will meet “a Safety Committee in the ECU 911 [servicio integrado de seguridad] de Samborondón, motivated by the latest incidents in the prisons. “He also anticipated that there will be an” important announcement. “

Later, the president pointed out in his Twitter account that “the first right” that the country’s authorities must guarantee is “to life and citizen freedom, which is not possible if the public force cannot act to protect it. ”

In addition, he released “a wake-up call“to state institutions in relation to the prison crisis that the country is going through, underlining the special role of the Constitutional Court.” We need suitable constitutional tools to protect the population, restore order in prisons and fight against the mafias that profit of chaos, “he wrote.