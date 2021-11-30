A Mexican judge dictates 49 years in prison against one of the kidnappers of the daughter of businessman Nelson Vargas

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 02:56 GMT

The penalty against Óscar Ortiz González, a member of the ‘Los Rojos’ criminal gang, was for his participation in other crimes of organized crime and illegal deprivation of liberty, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Óscar Ortiz González, who is still awaiting conviction for the kidnapping and death in 2007 of Silvia Vargas Escalera, daughter of the businessman and former head of the National Sports Commission (Conade), was sentenced to 49 years in prison in Mexico. Nelson Vargas Basáñez.

With the ruling against Ortiz González, who has been interned in the Federal Center for Social Readaptation of Almoloya de Juárez (State of Mexico) since December 17, 2008, his “full criminal responsibility for crimes of organized crime and illegal deprivation was reaffirmed. of freedom in the form of kidnapping, “as reported this Sunday by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in a press release.

Together with his brothers Cándido, Miguel and Raúl, Ortiz González formed a gang of kidnappers called ‘Los Rojos’, which operated in the State of Mexico and in the Federal District – today Mexico City – between 1996 and 2008. According to the authorities, was in charge of “intercepting, kidnapping and transferring” the victims to the ‘safe houses’ that the criminal group had, to later “negotiate the payment of the ransom.”

The other crime

The Ortiz González brothers are identified as responsible for the kidnapping of Vargas Escalera. The 18-year-old was kidnapped on September 10, 2007, and a year and three months later, on December 11, 2008, the authorities confirmed that they had found her remains in a house of the Tlalpan delegation, in the Mexican capital.

The current sentence handed down to Óscar Ortiz González, who worked as a driver for the Vargas family, was not for his participation in the kidnapping and crime of the daughter of the head of Conade, but for other kidnappings in which he took part.

“It is incredible that they come out with the fact that they have already sentenced him for something that was not the case of ‘Silvita’“, declared Vargas Basáñez, in an interview with ADN 40, when referring to the pending debt of justice in the case of the kidnapping and murder of his daughter.

The former head of Conade claimed that more than 14 years after these events, the authorities have not issued convictions against all those involved in the case. “I am very urgent that there is a sentence, because it is not correct,” he added.