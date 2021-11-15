A Mexican deputy participates in a session of the Chamber of Deputies from an apparent celebration (VIDEO)

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 17:20 GMT

While the parliamentarians gave their speech, the parliamentarians present in the Chamber of Deputies shouted at her: “Shot, shot, party, party.”

The place from where a Mexican deputy made her intervention during the discussion in Parliament of the approval of the Expenditure Budget for 2022 caused discomfort and boos among the deputies and sharp criticism on social networks.

The federal legislator Angelica Peña Martínez, from the Green party, made a video call from a garden, where a party was held, to participate in the debate that was held in the Chamber of Deputies on Saturday night.

“Good evening, colleagues and fellow legislators, I express my support for the budget that is under discussion,” were the first words of Peña Martínez, who was reading a text, not visible in the video, from a place with tables and chairs arranged as for the celebration of a celebration.

His speech was interrupted by shouts and boos from legislators who were partially in the Chamber of Deputies. The media reported that they were presented saying: “Shot, shot, party, party, drunk.”

#EXTRA At a distance and PARTY? This Saturday night the deputy of the Green, Angélica Peña Martínez, participated in the discussion of # PEF2022, causing mockery, shouts and fury among the deputies present in the Plenary Hall. “Shot, shot … party, party”, they shouted at him 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/hpI8gsFuAE – Iván E. Saldaña (@ivanevair) November 14, 2021

In the midst of the uproar, his vice president, Santiago Creel, asked those present to listen to what the standard-bearer of the Green Party said, who did not apologize or attempt to give an explanation about the reason for being in that place.

More boos

The parliamentarian, who continued with her speech, was explaining her reservations about the budget and why she asked for more resources to be allocated to some programs that benefit “farmers, ranchers and society in general.” Nevertheless, it was interrupted again by the president of the House, Yuritzi Almazán, who asked for “respect” to listen to the speaker, amid new boos.

The legislators who went to the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, in the Mexican capital, to participate in person in a session that lasted 16 hours, were upset because they considered that the deputy took advantage of the relaxation of the parliamentary regulations due to the pandemic , which allows remote interventions.

In the networks, some users used the hashtag #ladyfiesta to criticize what happened. In Mexico, this English word is used to refer to women who show behaviors that cause displeasure and whose actions are viralized on the networks.

Finally, the Chamber of Deputies approved the Expenditure Budget for 2022 and sent it to the Executive for publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation.