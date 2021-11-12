A message for Iran ?: Israel conducts its first joint naval exercises with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain

Posted: 12 Nov 2021 00:23 GMT

The Israeli Navy participates this week for the first time in joint naval exercises with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as revealed this Thursday from the US Fifth Fleet, which is also part of those maneuvers.

According to the statement released by the US Navy, the “multilateral naval security operations” began on November 10 in the Red Sea and will last five days. “The training will promote interoperability between the maritime interdiction teams of the participating forces,” reads the text of the document.

“Maritime collaboration helps protect freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce, essential to regional security and stability,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the Fifth Fleet.

Tensions with Iran

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the maneuvers come in response to the alleged Iranian threat to regional waters.

“To the Iranians … they have to be taken away from the Red Sea so that they do not infringe on Israel’s freedom of navigation and refrain from maritime terrorism, “a senior representative of the Israeli Navy said at a press conference, quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

The official, whose identity was not disclosed, said the exercises seek to broaden the scope of the Hebrew country’s Navy’s operations, as well as improve its ability to detect threats, The Times of Israel reports.

He also stressed that these are the first joint exercises with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as part of a broader effort that provides for collaboration with international partners.

For his part, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, condemned this Thursday the threats made by Israeli officials against the Persian nation and assured that only they will hasten their “predestined” end as State.

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated in July after an attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker, operated by an Israeli-owned company in the Arabian Sea, Tel Aviv accused Tehran of perpetrating that attack and maintained that Iran is a “exporter of terrorism, destruction and instability”, allegations that the Persian country has repeatedly rejected.