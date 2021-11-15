A MEP denounces a destabilizing campaign by the EU against Cuba and Latin America

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 13:25 GMT

The Spanish parliamentarian Manu Pineda assures that once again he finds a reality very different from the one heard and narrated by the mainstream media in Europe.

The calls for a new great opposition mobilization, called for this day, cause tension in Cuba. From Havana they declared illegal the so-called ‘Civic March for Change’ under the argument of US interference.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the attempts to subvert the peace in the nation and reiterated that the policy to overthrow the Government from abroad is doomed to failure.

“And condemning, as you yourselves summoned, the campaigns to subvert the internal order, the media campaigns against Cuba, against the peace of Cuba and against the blockade. And Cuba is going to live in peace, “said Díaz-Canel.

The protesters’ claims

The promoters of the protests, the Archipelago platform, led by the playwright Yunior García Aguilera, call on the population to join the demonstration despite the fact that it was not authorized by the Government.

The organizers intend to demand the release of those who consider political prisoners and ask for solutions before precarious economic and social situation.

The protests received backup from Washington, that held the Cuban government responsible for the crisis, while from Havana they reiterated the call to lift the economic blockade.

The authorities deployed police officers to prevent what they describe as organized aggression from abroad.

“With the aim of breaking the dialogue”

In the same vein, the Spanish MEP Manu Pineda, who is visiting Havana, expressed himself. In his meeting with the Cuban authorities, he denounced the destabilizing campaign of the West in the Latin American continent.

“A scenario has been installed in which the truth is irrelevant, the important thing is what the media repeat like parrots, which in their vast majority declare themselves independent but are at the service of their owners and their interests” Pineda said.

“The ultimate goal of this is to break the political dialogue and cooperation agreement between the European Union and Cuba.. Fortunately, the European Parliament has no competence except to cackle, “he added.

“Subordination to the interests of Washington”

In addition, he has referred to the foreign policy of the EU, which on the one hand is subordinated, in his opinion, to the opinions and interests of the US Something that can be clearly seen when analyzing the relations between the community bloc and countries like Russia or China.

Finally, he described as colonial the policy that the EU maintains with respect to several countries, not only Latin American, but also generally developing countries or the so-called third world countries.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!