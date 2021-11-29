A member of the Gulf Clan accused of murders and attacks is arrested in Colombia

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 02:11 GMT

Investigators hold him responsible for collective homicides, the death of a minor and a pregnant woman.

Colombian authorities have arrested Robinson Antonio Plaza Vega, alias ‘Crazy’, considered one of the main responsible for the deaths and attacks perpetrated by the Clan del Golfo in the northwest of the country.

“This man, alleged head of the Julio Cesar Vargas substructure zone, would be in charge of maintaining an armed confrontation with different illegal groups for control of territories for the drug trafficking and other criminal activities, “reads the statement from the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators indicate that Plaza Vega ordered the homicide of 4 youths and a minor in Tarazá (Antioquia) on January 18 and that he was one of the organizers of the violent actions and attacks against the civilian population and the public force carried out in revenge for the capture in October of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias’ Otoniel ‘, top ringleader of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ poster.

Presumably, Plaza would have ordered the activation of a explosive device on a highway on October 30, which cost the driver of a cargo vehicle his life. He is also attributed an attack perpetrated on November 7 in the same municipality of Valdivia (Antioquia), in which a pregnant woman and five other people injured.

In general, he is charged with crimes for homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, as well as for trafficking, manufacturing and carrying firearms. Currently, he is in a Montería (Córdoba) medical center, due to the injuries left by a traffic accident, and from there he will be transferred to prison.

Another captured ringleader

The country’s president, Iván Duque, announced this Sunday the capture of another important member of the cartel, Ángel María Palacio, alias Geronimo.

He is the head of the Clan del Golfo in La Guajira, a department in the northwest of the country, where he is attributed control of the drug trafficking, as well as threats and attacks against social and community leaders and members of the Public Force, as specified by the president during his visit to this region.

In the direction of the remaining members of the cartel, the president issued a warning: “either they submit to justice or they will be exposed to being discharged or captured by the authorities “.