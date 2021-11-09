A controversial wedding puts an end to the legacy of Santiago Nieto in the Financial Intelligence Unit of Mexico: does López Obrador lose a key piece?

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 21:54 GMT

The former head of the FIU led important operations against the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and pursued the diversion of public resources in the state-owned company Petróleos Mexicanos.

A luxurious wedding held last weekend in Guatemala ended with the appointment of the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit of Mexico (UIF), Santiago Nieto, one of the most important officials of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the fight against crime. organized by prosecuting money laundering.

In a tweet published Monday night, Nieto reiterated his “loyalty” to President López Obrador and his love for his new wife Carla Humphrey, counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE). In his message, the then head of the FIU clarified that he was submitting his resignation due to “criticism derived from acts of third parties related to a personal and transparent event“.

Before the project could be affected, due to the criticisms derived from acts of third parties related to a personal and transparent event, I preferred to present my resignation as head of the #UIF. My loyalty is with the President @lopezobrador_. My love to @C_Humphrey_J. – Santiago Nieto (@SNietoCastillo) November 9, 2021

López Obrador described as a “scandalous” matter everything related to the wedding between Nieto and Humphrey, held last weekend at the Hotel Santo Domingo in Antigua. Beyond the luxuries that surrounded the marital union, the controversy arose because the president of the newspaper El Universal, Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, rented a private plane to travel to the wedding in the company of family and friends, including the then Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City, Paola Felix.

Upon arriving in Guatemala City, customs agents detained Ealy Ortiz’s assistant for not having declared that she was traveling with $ 25,000 in cash, presumably to cover the newspaper’s director’s medical expenses during a second stop in the US In the midst of this controversy, the government of the Mexican capital announced the resignation of Paola Félix, alluding to the principles of “honesty and transparency” of the “republican austerity” promoted by the López Obrador Administration.

On Monday night, while López Obrador landed in New York to refine his participation in the United Nations Security Council, the Secretary of the Interior of Mexico, Adán Augusto López, inaugurated former legislator Pablo Gómez as the new head of the FIU in replacement of Nieto.

The Financial Intelligence Unit, which is part of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico since its creation in 2004, has among its main objectives the detection and prevention of the operations with resources of illicit origin (money laundering) and terrorist financing.

Nieto’s legacy at the FIU

Since December 1, 2018, when López Obrador’s mandate began, Santiago Nieto joined the team as head of the FIU.

In his commission, Nieto coordinated with the Office for the Control of Foreign Assets of the US Department of the Treasury for the blocking of bank accounts of people linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) that operated from the port of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima.

In June 2020, Nieto’s office participated in the so-called Operation Blue Agave, which was coordinated by the US Government. The FIU would have executed the blocking of accounts of some 1,478 people related to the CJNG.

In September of this year, the FIU reported the bank freeze of 129 people in the State of Mexico that they would have links with dozens of criminal organizations, including the Tláhuac Cartel, the Gulf Cartel, a cell of the Beltrán Leyva brothers, the CJGN, Guerreros Unidos, La Familia Michoacana and La Unión Tepito, among others.

In addition to prosecuting money laundering by criminal organizations, Nieto’s management at the FIU was characterized by pursuing the diversion of public resources.

On July 18, the FIU reported that they had filed “a sixth more complaint” against the former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya, and 11 other people and 33 companies for the crimes of political corruption and diversion of public resources.

This criminal complaint was filed as a result of the fact that the office led by Nieto identified “a money laundering scheme “within Pemex between 2012 and 2016. Companies related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht would have participated in the network, supposedly, by means of a triangulation of resources, to use money to “favor Mexican public servants and possibly finance political campaigns“.

Who is Pablo Gómez?

Despite Nieto’s results as head of the FIU, the scandal over the luxuries at his wedding and the cash flown by a guest on a private plane led to his resignation.

The new head of the UIF is a professor of economics and was a leader of the student movement in 1968. Gómez is also one of the founders of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), a bench to which he was affiliated as a deputy (1997-2000) and as a senator (2006-2012).

Between September 1, 2018 and August 31, 2021, Gómez was a member of the ruling party Morena in the Chamber of Deputies.