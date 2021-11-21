A 9-year-old girl faces a thief to protect her mother and the Police honor her “for her bravery” (VIDEO)

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 12:06 GMT

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Demetrius Jackson, was captured two days after the attack and charged with robbery and battery.

A 9-year-old girl from the state of Florida (USA) is being hailed as a hero by local authorities after she hit a thief in the face who stole her mother’s purse.

West Palm Beach City Police honored Journee Nelson “for her bravery” on Thursday, presenting her with a medal, certificate and gift card from the Target department store chain, reports The Miami Herald.

The events occurred on November 2 near a supermarket and were captured by surveillance cameras. A video shows Danielle Mobley and her daughter walking towards their parked car, when a man suddenly runs up to the woman while she is putting away her purchase, and knocks her to the ground. Then the little girl runs around the vehicle to help her mother and throws a series of punches in the face of the delinquent, who pushes her to the ground and escapes with the bag.

According to Journee’s mother during a press conference, the girl “jumped up” and chased the suspect “four houses down the block,” while the woman “chased her, calling her name.” “I’m very proud of her, that was her initial reaction,” she told WSVN. “I wish that sometimes things could be a little different because she is still dealing with this mentally,” he noted.

Chief Adderley honored a 9-year old child today for bravery as she ran to her mother’s defense to fend off a brazen robber. An #arrest was swiftly made in this case. The West Palm Beach Police Foundation presented the child with a token of appreciation. pic.twitter.com/r9tz8PoacW – West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) November 18, 2021

“I would not recommend facing such an individual, but in the heat of the moment these things happen,” stressed West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley. “I bet he was shocked when she hit him right in the face, because on the videotape you can clearly see that he was not expecting it and his actions were the perfect timing in this particular situation and I think it hit him pretty hard.” added.