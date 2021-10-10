6 Questions for Olga Kupchevskaya from MyEtherWallet

We asked builders in the blockchain and crypto sector for their opinions on the industry … and added some random comments to keep you on your toes!

This week, our 6 questions go to Olga Kupchevskaya, Vice President of Research and Development at MyEtherWallet.

Olga is Vice President of Research and Development at MyEtherWallet. She has a great passion for learning, which led her to blockchain technology and led her to complete a master’s degree in computer science, with an emphasis on research in blockchain scalability solutions. In his role at MyEtherWallet, he oversees the research, development and production of software products ranging from Ethereum Blockchain (EthVM) data tools to portfolio management.

1 – What kind of consolidation do you expect to see in the crypto industry in 2021?

When it comes to price, Ether (ETH) will go to the moon, of course. We already saw that betting more interest in the chain and raising the price higher than in 2017.If the Ethereum Foundation delivers on its promise to merge with the Mainnet and Beacon chains by the end of 2021, the value of ETH will be even higher. insured.

Additionally, we will see further consolidation in functionality and bridging between decentralized finance chains. After the previous years of the DeFi boom, more and more users are interested in participating in different DeFi projects. It is the next step for projects to create maximum value for their users and gain even greater market share.

2 – What are the top five Crypto Twitter feeds you can’t do without and why?

I have a Twitter username. However, I do not have a friendly relationship with Crypto Twitter. I usually spend several minutes a week just to see if there is something worthwhile. Most of the time, I’m just checking out our company partners or other big DeFi projects for interesting news or some educational content. I am often overwhelmed by the amount of speculation and misinformation on other channels and the amount of manipulation that occurs in the feeds.

We’ve all seen recent examples of Twitter activity where a major investor tweets some speculation or threats regarding their investments. Then right after, we see that people start buying or selling with energy. As a result, we get significant price changes. In addition to the fact that market manipulation is illegal in other industries, and that it is absurd that a tweet could significantly influence the cryptocurrency market and cause community chaos, it puts a perspective on ethical standards in the Crypto community. Twitter

Instead, I get most of my news from some dedicated crypto media platforms like Cointelegraph, CoinDesk, etc. and random crypto podcasts, where the content is of higher quality, and I don’t have to absorb the information in contextless microblocks.

3 – Which is dumber: $ 500,000 Bitcoin or $ 0 Bitcoin? Why?

I feel like a Bitcoin (BTC) price at $ 0 is a lot dumber than $ 500,000. At the end of the day, the main purpose of Bitcoin is the transfer of value; Although it is decentralized, it still has something in common with centralized digital systems. Traditionally, in financial systems, you have an intermediary who will help you store, manage, and secure your assets, such as a bank. And as with any business, the broker has expenses, so you eventually pay them some fees when you want to use your assets.

With blockchain technology, you can do all of that yourself; however, there are still physical costs. Like any blockchain, Bitcoin is operated by nodes connected through a network. Bitcoin nodes do computational work to verify transactions and make the chain’s history accessible to other peer nodes. Each colleague still has to be incentivized to take the trial of work to cover equipment costs, electricity costs, etc. Even if Bitcoin started implementing proof-of-stake like Ethereum, there are still costs one has to cover, such as ongoing node maintenance.

4 – What are the two superpowers you would most like to have and how would you combine them for better … or for worse?

My first skill would definitely be to clone myself while maintaining the memory of the clone once we are together again. I feel like there are not enough hours during the day to do everything I want or even need to do. For example, there is so much innovation all around us in the industry, and I just don’t have enough time to educate myself deeply on all the new concepts. Instead, I have to choose only certain things.

The second would be to fly: being able to get somewhere without restrictions is very attractive. By combining these powers, it would have the unique ability to offer free multi-route air taxi services to those in need as an alternative to regional airlines and their outrageous baggage fees. I would have to work on the details to be able to show movies in flight, but hey, the idea is there!

5 – What talent do you lack and wish you had? How would you use it if you had it?

I definitely lack good public speaking skills. English is not my mother tongue and, like most people, I tend to get very nervous. When I had to make frequent presentations at the university, I sometimes lost track of my thoughts in the middle of a sentence and forgot some words in the middle while saying them out loud. Although it has been a while since I have experienced extreme nervousness, I still feel that I lack the qualities to give a speech to a large crowd that I have just met.

I’m lucky as I now work with great team members who respect and motivate each other. However, I experienced my share of sexism and discrimination, and I know other people in the crypto and STEM industries are experiencing that now. If I were a great public speaker, I would like to influence and motivate people to speak up about what is happening, speak out about gender bias, and take action. Adding to the existing dialogue will help create more awareness and empower more women and monitoring cultures to enter and stay in the industry.

6 – Make a list of your favorite sports teams and choose the most memorable time to watch them.

I grew up in Russia and of course we always watched hockey there. My friends were big fans of SKA St. Petersburg, and we used to go to the games because hockey tickets are so much cheaper there. One of the most memorable moments was watching them enter the KHL Conference Finals for the first time and play their final match against HC Dynamo Moscow. I remember the last 30 seconds and how intense it was.

SKA was losing and had to score two goals to win. They took the goalkeeper off the ice to gain an additional skater, concentrating the remainder of the game around the Dynamo net. SKA skaters kept attacking the net over and over again with all the skills they had to offer. Still, the Dynamo goalkeeper continued to produce incredible saves and, in the middle, you could feel the tension between the players and the stadium. SKA lost, the Dynamo goalkeeper proved invincible, but it was a great hockey game in all respects.

A wish for the blockchain community:

Definitely don’t be afraid of being a little crazy. Although your idea may seem too exaggerated, it is very likely that it is not; You can be the first to bring it to life! Educate yourself, reach out to people in the industry, and you can find someone who shares your passion and helps you with execution.