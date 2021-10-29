4 Soccer Club Barcelona players are now NFT on Bitcoin sidechain

The industry of non-fungible tokens (NFT) advances without distinction of activities, countries, genres or blockchains. Now, Spain’s FC Barcelona has four of its soccer players ‘tokenized’ on RSK, a Bitcoin sidechain.

Leila Ouahabi, Patri Guijarro, Mariona Caldentey and Cata Coll are the “Barça” footballers whose NFTs can already be acquired. This could be achieved thanks to the actions of Unik Sports Management, a representation and marketing agency in Spain, in conjunction with the Watafan marketplace.

The launch includes two collections, whose auctions begin today, October 29, and will last until November 7.

One of the collections is “Champions of the Triplet 2021-21 Gold Edition” of which 10 envelopes will be auctioned, one each day. These contain the four NFTs for each of the players. The launch price is 0.0019 rBTC (RSK’s native cryptocurrency that maintains 1 to 1 parity with the price of bitcoin). Payment can be made in that currency or in euros, through traditional means.

Who are the winners of the bid, in addition to the tokens will receive four physical cards with NFC technology, which will be synchronized with their corresponding NFT. They will also participate in a raffle for the official FC Barcelona women’s soccer jersey and a personalized video of one of the four players.

The other collection is “UWCL Champions 2020-21 – Silver Edition”. It consists of 40 envelopes, each of which has four unique NFTs. The price of each envelope will be 0.0010 rBTC.

To acquire these collectible tokens, the website https://www.unacoleccionparalahistoria.com/ was created. The development was made in conjunction between the Watafan Marketplace, the Defiant purse, RSK and the Futboleras news portal.

There are two NFT collections with digital cards of the FC Barcelona players. Source: unacoleccionparalahistoria.com.

They are “four players who are changing the rules of the game”

Carlota Planas, co-founder of Unik Sports Managements, spoke about this launch through a press release accessed by ..

Women’s football is experiencing a historic moment and we have wanted to immortalize our country’s greatest milestone by launching four-player NFTs that are changing the rules of the game. Carlota Planas, co-founder of the Unik agency.

The businesswoman highlights that “Leila, Patri, Mariona and Cata are part of the first generation of footballers who are managing to break all glass ceilings through work, perseverance, quality and a lot of football.” “We say that they are unique pieces because they mark the beginning of a new era”, adds Planas.

Watafan: an NFT market that was born by an autograph

. spoke with Toni Moral, who is the founder of Watafan. This 40-year-old from Tarragona was a player for Barcelona C, Real Madrid Castilla, Celta, Tenerife and Deportivo Alavés.

He tells us that Watafan was launched on January 3, 2019, the same day that Bitcoin celebrated its first 10 years in operation (milestone that is registered in an NFT within that marketplace).

What prompted Moral to come up with this business was his own experience:

One day I found a fan on the Internet who was selling an autograph that I had signed for him outside the stadium. It was signed on a physical chrome by Panini, also by Toni Moral. This left me upset because I was unaware that fans did business with autographs, so I decided to create a digital autograph project where the artist delivers a personalized NFT directly to the fan. Toni Moral, former footballer and co-founder of Watafan

The resale of an autographed chrome was what inspired Moral to create Watafan. Source: as.com.

The business created by Moral has a peculiarity: if whoever buys a collectible token decides to resell it, they have the right to do so, but the artist receives royalties for each sale. This, as the now businessman explains, is achieved “thanks to the business logic integrated into the smart contract.”

Finally, Moral says that, this year, Watafan has taken a more supportive direction: “each NFT in Watafan becomes a kind of digital solidarity card that generates recurring income to various NGOs and social projects.” They call this a “solidarity chest.”

The addition of the solidarity chest helped them convince UNICEF to support the project. Currently, the UNICEFlab technology laboratory owns 5% of the company.