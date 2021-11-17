3 men imprisoned who stole more than $ 36 million from celebrities in “the highest value residential burglaries in the UK”

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 09:35 GMT

Three men have been jailed for their role “in a series of residential burglaries in greatest value in UK history“The London Metropolitan Police reported this Monday.

According to the police report, the thieves, coming from Milan, took more than £ 27 million (over $ 36.25 million) in luxury items from homes owned by high-profile figures, including England soccer coach and former England player Frank Lampard, television host Christine Lampard, the heir to former Formula 1 boss Tamara Ecclestone, and the late president of the Leicester City football club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

During the trial, Jugoslav Jovanovic pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and carry out money laundering and was sentenced to 11 years in jail, while two other criminals, Alessandro Donati and Alessandro Maltese, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and received sentences of 8 years and 9 months.

“These three men meticulously planned these crimes, taking every step to make sure they were nothing more than shadows and ghosts as they moved through London,” said Detective Andrew Payne of the Crime Directorate, adding that the thieves “only paid in cash, they wore hats, disguised their appearance and never walked in a group. “

The crimes

The first robbery took place on December 1, 2019, just days after the three landed in the UK. That day the gang seized property worth 60,000 pounds ($ 80,600) on real estate in Kensington and Chelsea. Subsequently, on December 10, another property located in Knightsbridge was looted, from where they took watches and cash to the value of 1 million pounds ($ 1.34 million), along with a collection of pendants.

Their latest crime was committed in a house in Palace Green, where items were stolen for more than 26 million pounds (over $ 34.9 million), which included diamonds, gemstones, watches, and cash.

The thieves were eventually caught with the help of Europol, as they had flown back to Italy in the days after the robberies. However, officers regretted that almost all of the stolen belongings were never recovered, as “they have been successfully laundered, hidden and disguised.”

“This story is comparable to the one you will see in a hollywood movie, but unfortunately this is a real case and involved real victims, “Payne said.