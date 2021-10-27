200 bitcoins from illegal activities auctioned in Germany

Key facts:

There is an auction for up to 10 BTC, with bids exceeding $ 60 million.

The auctions end on Wednesday. They only have a little more than 13 active hours left.

Various amounts of bitcoin (BTC) seized in criminal proceedings for illicit activities are being auctioned in Germany this week, according to official reports and publications.

Its about Ministry of Justice of North Rhine-Westphalia, in that European country, which announced the activity both at a press conference and on the official website.

The assets, which are being traded in smaller amounts of up to 0.1 BTC, will be delivered to the highest bidder in the form of a paper wallet, or paper wallet, where the private keys and addresses necessary to manage cryptocurrencies are physically located.

As shown by the publication of the 1 bitcoin auction, the offer is around USD 65,187.58, that is, about USD 2,845 more than the current price of the cryptocurrency and that can be consulted in the CryptoNews Price Calculator.

Delving into the page, there are auctions of 0.5 bitcoins, with offers of up to USD 30,895.87. There is even one, for 10 BTC, valued at USD 60,426,479.29.

According to a Reddit forum post, at least 215 bitcoins They will be auctioned by that German judicial body.

Bitcoin auction details

The German state body offers details of the auctions. One of them is that each portion of BTC will be secured in an official paper wallet of the office of cybercrime control, or ZAC NRW.

They clarify that the auctions end tomorrow, Wednesday at noon, as they have just over 13 hours active. Winners they must collect their BTC at the Colonia Prosecutor’s Office, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

They indicate that, when the highest bidder has already been chosen in one of the auctions, the transfer of the assets will be made personally with the paper wallet that includes the private key necessary to manage the BTC.

In the event that a BTC transfer to a buyer’s unique address, the body must first process the winning user’s video ID, “with customary transaction fees.”

In any case, they clarify that the delivery or transfer is made “only after receiving the payment of the purchase price at the Cologne Public Prosecutor’s Office”, which has to be done before and by wire transfer.

Not the first auction of seized BTC

At the international level, the activity of the German Ministry of Justice is not new. In the past, auctions have already been organized to get out of the bitcoins from illegal activities.

It was recently in France, where the Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets (AGRASC) offered a total of 611 BTC with a value of USD 34 million at the time of the event, where 1,500 interested parties participated.

The AGRASC did not specify the origin of the seized bitcoins, but according to information from Numerama, confirmed by a source close to the file, they are linked to the Gatehub case, the platform that was hacked in 2019.

And only last year, it was learned that in the United States, the authorities auctioned 185,230 bitcoins from illicit activities, collecting, at the time, USD 151,440,000.