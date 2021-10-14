20 Crypto Slang Every Cryptocurrency Enthusiast Should Know

The cryptocurrency is on the lips of investors, customers, developers, regulators and ordinary people on the street. Some of the terms and jargon used in cryptocurrencies can be problematic if you come across them for the first time. In this article, we’ll walk you through 20 crypto jargons that every crypto enthusiast should know.

Let’s jump right in.

Satoshi Nakamoto

No one knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is, but what we do know is that he is the one who wrote the white paper for bitcoin. He is credited with creating bitcoin, and Satoshi Nakamoto is estimated to be worth billions.

Decentralized applications (dApps)

Decentralized applications are outside the control of a single authority. DApps are digital applications that run or exist on a Peer2Peer computer network on a blockchain.

Initial coin offering

The initial coin offering or also known as the initial coin offering is a type of financing instrument that uses cryptocurrencies. They are the most popular crowdfunding campaigns, however a private ICO can raise funds without the need of the public.

Private key

A private key is a strong password that allows you to access your cryptocurrency funds. That can consist of a string of numbers or letters and should always be kept safe.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Decentralized finance is a form of finance based on blockchain. They do not depend on central financial intermediaries such as brokerages, banks and exchanges. They use smart contracts on blockchains, and the most common blockchain used is Ethereum.

Blockchain

In simple terms, blockchain is a system that is used to record information and makes it virtually impossible to hack, change, or cheat the system. In essence, blockchain is a record of transactions that are duplicated and distributed over a network.

Crypto wallet

A crypto wallet is a physical hardware program or wallet that stores your private keys. It is also used to digitally sign transactions.

Gas

Gas is a word that is used frequently on the Ethereum network. It refers to the computational efforts required to perform certain operations on the Ethereum network.

Mining

Mining is a way for different cryptocurrencies to enter the market. It is also a crucial component in the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger. These mining processes use improved computers for complex computational problems.

A seed phrase

The opening phrase is a list of words that are needed to recover on-chain bitcoin funds.

Digital currency

Digital currency can be defined as any money or asset similar to money that is stored or exchanged on the Internet or in a digital computer system.

Know Your Customer (KYC)

KYC is a way of verifying or validating that someone is who they say they are.

Altcoins

Altcoins are any other cryptocurrency other than the famous Bitcoin.

Fiat

Simply put, Fiat is a government-established currency. They have no intrinsic value or use value.

Non-fungible tokens (NFT)

A non-fungible token is a unique token that cannot be exchanged for another.

Proof of work (PoW)

PoW is when one party demonstrates to the others that a certain amount of computational work has been done.

Proof of Stake (PoS)

These PoS protocols are a class of consensus mechanisms for the blockchain. They work by selecting validators in proportion to their amount of holding in a specific cryptocurrency.

Public ledger

A public ledger is a ledger system that has your specific cryptocurrency transactions.

Smart contracts

Smart contracts are transaction protocols that run automatically. They also monitor or document relevant events on a blockchain and actions according to the terms of a contract or an agreement between two parties.

HODL

Hodl is a slang term that means ‘HOLD DEAR LIFE’, it is a way to encourage cryptocurrency traders not to sell their cryptocurrency assets once there is a recession or a rally in the market.

To finish things

Now that you have finished our list, you probably have a better understanding of the basic concepts and terms related to cryptocurrencies. However, this is not an exhausted list, and there are more phrases that you should learn to better understand cryptocurrencies and the world of blockchain technology.