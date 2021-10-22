17% of Ethereum addresses have the most NFTs

Ethereum’s NFTs have gained the most influence in the crypto space. These NFTs have recorded sales of up to 69.3% for a single artwork. Investors are moving towards ownership of NFT as a form of long-term investment in addition to their cryptocurrency holdings. Although other blockchains are emerging where NFTs can be minted, most still occur on Ethereum.

This is why investors have flocked to non-fungible tokens minted on the blockchain. Its growing popularity has led to some striking similarities to the holding pattern seen in cryptocurrencies. For example, in the same way that whales are a thing in cryptocurrencies, there are also NFT whales, and new data coming out of the market shows that whales dominate NFTs in the same way that cryptocurrencies dominate.

Related reading | Five hidden gems in NFT: well, they are no longer hidden

Whales take the lead in NFTs

Moonstream published a report on Github that looks at the movement of non-fungible tokens over the past six months. This time period has been very significant in the growth of the NFT space and the report had some interesting findings.

It found that more than 80% of all non-fungible tokens are in the hands of only 17% of wallets. Leaving less than 20% of the NFTs for the rest of the market. NFT platforms, exchanges, and most importantly whales, have been acquiring non-fungible tokens at a higher rate for the past six months, putting them at an advantage over the rest of the market. This reflects the cryptocurrency market, which shows similar figures for the volume of whales and smaller investors.

Moonstream analyzed more than 7 million NFT transactions during the last six months on the Ethereum blockchain. This analysis led to the conclusion that the remaining 83.29% of the NFT market has only a handful of it.

Creating space for nuance

The data presented in the report includes NFT platforms where investors buy and sell their NFTs. It is important to note that since these platforms also offer storage services, the NFTs that are stored on the platforms are taken into account in this.

Small-time NFT investors might well decide to leave their acquisitions on these platforms to allow them to easily sell, as could crypto investors who leave their assets on exchanges to move very quickly with the market.

Related reading | CryptoDragons – a unique NFT project with entertainment and profit elements

In the report, Moonstream explains that more nuances are needed in interpreting the data presented, “since many of those owners are markets and clearing houses are OpenSea, Nifty Gateway and other platforms of the same type.”

However, as in any market, there are always marked inequalities. A small percentage generally controls the largest market share and, given the entry barriers in the non-fungible token market, small investors will control a negligible part of the market.

Featured Image from Forbes, Chart from TradingView.com