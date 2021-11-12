12,000 young musicians go for the Guinness record for the “largest orchestra in the world” with a concert in Venezuela

Posted: 12 Nov 2021 18:20 GMT

The members of the National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs of the South American country will perform the ‘Slavic March’, by the Russian composer Piotr Tchaikovsky.

Venezuela will try to break the Guinness record of the country with the largest orchestra in the world, by holding this Saturday a concert where some 12,000 children and young people will perform the ‘Slavic March’, by the great Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The place chosen for this musical feat is the Patio de Honor of the Military Academy, in the Fort Tiuna complex, located in Caracas. The thousands of members of the recognized National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs of Venezuela, which has made successful tours around the world, will congregate there.

The musicians, from the age of 12, will be under the baton of the directors Naileth Castro, Urielis Arroyo, María Gabriela Hernández, Andrés David Ascanio, Enluis Montes and Diego Luzardo.

In addition to the ‘Slavic March’, which was chosen because everyone who is part of the orchestra knows it and has performed it at some time, there will be pieces of Venezuelan music.

Unpublished show

This unprecedented event in Venezuela will take place this Saturday, at 4:00 in the afternoon, and will be broadcast on social networks, internet channels and state television stations. Currently they carry out the rehearsals in the Patio of the Military Academy.

This is how the world’s largest rehearsal goes on the way to #RecordGuinnes with the world’s largest orchestra (12 thousand musicians on stage). This Saturday the 13th, Venezuelans will make history again pic.twitter.com/ALtyplpw7k – 𝔾𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕠 𝕍𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕟 (@GerardoValentin) November 12, 2021

‘El Sistema’, as it is also known, published on its networks that with this initiative it seeks to “unite the country around the official Guinness World Record attempt @gwr_es”.

“We are creators of dreams. Our spirit, our fighting nature, as an institution redouble its energies especially when circumstances challenge the sense of hope,” they wrote.

We are getting closer to rallying the country around the OFFICIAL RECORD ATTEMPT OF GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ™ (@gwr_es) the largest orchestra in the world, an emblem of music as a culture of Peace. We are creators of dreams. Our spirit, our fighting nature pic.twitter.com/Pprjznh5M8 – The System (@elsistema) November 4, 2021

Some 300 independent Guinness World Record monitors, plus two on-site music specialist witnesses, will be in charge of overseeing the activity. The official adjudicator of the Guinness brand will do its work remotely.

Previous mobilizations

The networks have been flooded with photos and videos with the bus and plane tours of the young musicians who arrived in the Venezuelan capital to participate in this great challenge, which seeks to form the “largest orchestra in the world.”

The members of the nuclei throughout the country, who have conducted intensive trials for two months, have registered their mobilizations to participate in this concert where the strictest biosecurity measures are guaranteed, according to the organizers.

Thousands of musicians, nucleus directors, coordinators and trainers have moved from places as remote as Canaima, located in the impressive natural setting of the Gran Sabana, in Bolívar state, about 800 meters from the capital, to participate in the activity. .

In the same way, members of the nuclei of the orchestra have been mobilized in the state of Táchira, in the extreme west of Venezuela, and about 800 kilometers from Caracas, and from other entities where ‘El Sistema’ operates such as: Anzoátegui, Aragua , Carabobo, Barinas, Guárico, Lara, Sucre, Yaracuy and Zulia, to name a few.

The Courtyard of the Academy

In Fuerte Tiuna, the main Venezuelan military complex, is the courtyard of the Military Academy where the concert will take place. Several network users and authorities have shared images of preparations and the details that are fine-tuned so that everything is ready.

Setting the stage for the Guiness record set by the National System of Youth and Children’s Orchestras and Choirs next Saturday, video courtesy of my beloved daughter @ Ceyralipic.twitter.com/cYLRdSdVs3 – Dimas Dominguez (@DimasDom) November 11, 2021

‘El Sistema’, created by the late José Antonio Abreu in 1975 and with state support, has been recognized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for its work aimed at the “creation of identity, meaning of belonging and opportunities for social inclusion“.